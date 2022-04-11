Power restored to northeast Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. — Power is restored to northeast Oklahoma after nearly 2 thousand residents from Bixby to Bartlesville were without power early Monday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m. over 1,900 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers were left without power.
About half of those residents’ power was restored around 6 a.m., leaving over 900 people in Bixby without power. Bixby residents got power back around 7:40 a.m.
PSO said the cause of the outage was an equipment issue.
