There's A Big Sign The Tesla Roadster Could Arrive Next year

By Jarryd Neves
 3 days ago
Elon Musk is showing no signs of slowing down. Just recently, the world's richest individual opened Tesla's sixth, Gigafactory in Texas. At first, the new factory is set to manufacture the Model Y, after which it's scheduled to build the Cybertruck. But while Elon said little about the latter at the...

CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Hypnotic Sound Of The Pininfarina Battista's Electric Motors

As the fully-electric era draws closer and closer, automakers known for producing sports cars face a battle to instill a tangible emotional quality in cars without an internal combustion engine. One aspect that has come under increasing scrutiny is the audible quality of an EV. BMW has turned to legendary music composer Hans Zimmer to incorporate an immersive sound experience in EVs like the iX M60, and Dodge has promised that its upcoming electric muscle car will have a shocking sound.
CNBC

Meet the community saving the original Tesla Roadster

The Roadster was Tesla's first car. And with only 2,450 made and an estimated 1,500 left, it's an endangered species. A die-hard group of early adopters and fans are passionate about keeping the EV maker's original electric car alive.
CARS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's New Battery Tech Sounds Awesome, But It Can Kill You

As the automotive industry rapidly electrifies itself, the race for ultimate efficiency is at a boiling point. It's rather simple really; the company that can produce the most efficient battery wins, right? Between all the major manufacturers, the push for more range and quicker charging times has been bearing fruit, but there's always more room for improvement, and Nissan is one company pushing the limits of current battery tech. The Japanese automotive giant is currently developing advanced solid-state batteries which it hopes will replace lithium-ion batteries. These solid-state batteries have been flaunted as being safer, but as it turns out, things can go very bad, very quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Cruise Robotaxi Flees Police In Hilarious Video

The robotic future is here, though it looks less frightening than many of us probably expected. Cruise, an autonomous vehicle development firm, has been testing its robotaxis on the streets of San Francisco and recently began carrying passengers on limited routes. A recent video captured during a traffic stop shows how hilarious and frustrating it can be when a driverless car goes rogue, as a Cruise taxi "flees" police and creates an awkward situation for the officers involved.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Mini Cooper S Convertible Gets Flashy New Edition

Earlier this year, Mini announced that it would be introducing a plethora of special edition cars to the U.S. market. This is a strategy that the brand looks to be executing around the world. Included in this was the Resolute Edition which was available for the Cooper S Hardtop, Convertible, and SE electric models. The compact car manufacturer dropped all of the details on what was included with this package but it failed to show us what this would look like on the open-top variant.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Honda Working On Two New Electric Sports Cars

It may have arrived late to the electrification party, but Honda has some serious plans for the bustling sector. The Japanese brand recently announced it will introduce as many as 30 EV models by 2030; a tall order considering the automaker currently offers no battery-powered vehicles in the US. As...
CARS
insideevs.com

Could Tesla's Future Design Choices Be Inspired By Viral Aftermarket Mods?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
Motley Fool

1 Sign Tesla Might Crush Its Guidance This Year

A new factory in Berlin that just started production is a key catalyst for Tesla. Even without these new factories, deliveries were already likely to soar this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Tesla's Giga Berlin a big win for investors

Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, made its debut this week in what is a significant milestone for the electric vehicle maker's expansion in Europe – and a major win for its investors. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. TSLA TESLA INC. 1,091.84 +81.20 +8.03%. CEO Elon Musk and German...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Could Be Forced To Follow Tesla And Rivian's Lead

For various reasons, automakers of exclusively electric vehicles are having a hard time keeping the prices of their models stable for any significant period of time. Tesla just dramatically raised prices of all its models, with some costing well over $10,000 more than they did just weeks ago. Before Tesla's...
BUSINESS
Road & Track

Porsche's Next 718 Is Officially Electric-Only, Arriving 'Mid-Decade'

When Porsche revealed the Mission R concept, it sure looked like a preview of an all-electric successor to the modern 718 Cayman. Now, the future of the junior Porsche sports car is official. A Porsche spokesperson confirmed to Road & Track Friday that it plans to electrify the 718 going...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Name Of The New High-Performance Genesis Sports Coupe

Britain has Silverstone. Belgium has Spa-Francorchamps. Japan has Fuji. And Korea? Korea has Inje Speedium (among others). We'll get to why that's important in a moment, but for now, let's focus on Korea's premier luxury brand, Genesis. The automaker has long teased the idea of introducing a high-performance luxury coupe and has shown us some spectacular potential designs in creations like the Genesis X Concept and its predecessor, the Essentia Concept. Sadly, there has been little to suggest that these concepts are being seriously considered for mainstream production, or at least that was the case until late last month when a new electric coupe was teased for the first time. Now, thanks to trademark filings uncovered at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property and British intellectual property office, CarBuzz can exclusively report that this new car will have a motorsport-inspired name.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Genesis X Speedium Coupe Previews A Sexy EV Future

The Genesis X Concept arrived last year, and it dropped everyone's jaws. This fully-electric EV is the ultimate culmination of the Genesis brand's one-of-a-kind styling, and we couldn't wait to see it reach production. Though it's not the production announcement we were hoping for, today Korean luxury automaker announced the new Genesis X Speedium Coupe at its Genesis House in New York City. Named after the Inje Speedium racetrack in South Korea, this new concept moves the Genesis X Concept's design a bit closer to production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

