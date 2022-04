The new A24 science-fiction film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a sweeping multiverse saga in which one woman, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), just wants to finish her taxes, but ends up having to save literally everything and everyone in existence. The movie, written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also stars Stephanie Hsu as Evelyn's daughter, Joy, and Ke Huy Quan as Evelyn's husband, Waymond. The action hops between countless universes, which range from the realistic — one where Evelyn is a movie star — to the absurd — one where everyone has hot-dog fingers. All this chaos leads to a thrilling ending, but with all the talk of multiverses, it can be a little confusing. Let's break down what happens at the film's conclusion.

