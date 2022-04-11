ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minority-Owned Businesses Just Got One More Funding Source

By Dana George
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one financial institution can't do it all, they partner with another to give their customers a bigger menu. OneUnited has partnered with Lendistry to provide minority-owned businesses with the loans they need. Business lending requires the tailored expertise that Lendistry is known for. Today, OneUnited Bank announced a...

Axios

Minority-owned businesses lag in pandemic recovery

Minority-owned small and medium sized businesses were more likely to close than the U.S. average, according to Meta's latest Global State of Small Business Report. Why it matters: The new research, released on Wednesday, adds to the evidence that the pandemic has disproportionately harmed minorities. By the numbers: 26% of...
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The Challenges in Getting Funding for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses, And How to Solve Them

It is well-known that women- and minority-owned businesses are terribly far behind in accessing capital to fund their startups and small businesses. According to the American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses, women own 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S., but account for less than 10 percent of the country’s earned revenue. That’s a staggering, painfully frightening statistic as we move well into the twenty-first century. Some point the finger at the male and his privilege; others blame financial institutions. Many equate the lack of social capital possessed by women and minorities with less early-stage friends and family funding. That funding can provide a platform to build a business and provide opportunities for a healthier balance sheet when seeking additional funding. It could be all or none of these reasons. So, let’s start focusing on solutions. If 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S. accessed 49 percent of the capital available, then it stands to reason that 100 percent of our businesses would thrive. Pollyanna-ish thinking? Maybe, but it takes money to make money. The more successful all of our businesses are, the better individual finances and the economic development in our cities, which of course impacts all else for the positive.
SMALL BUSINESS
First Coast News

Fernandina Beach small business owner wins grant for minority-owned businesses, encourages others to apply

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — How's business doing at your favorite place to go on pay day?. Some local nonprofits and business owners are urging others to take advantage of money out there to help them. There are now types of grants that did not exist more than two years ago, aimed at helping minority business owners, who research shows took a bigger hit during the pandemic.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WCBD Count on 2

Expo helps women, minority-owned businesses thrive post-pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston showed its commitment to supporting small businesses Thursday by hosting its 2nd annual Small Business Opportunity Expo at the Gaillard Center. The Holy City is working to help small businesses thrive post-pandemic. “We’re putting this on to make sure that these businesses are successful,” organizer Ruth Jordan […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE

