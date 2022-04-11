Crews investigating business fire in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A business in Oklahoma County went up in flames early Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, fire crews were called to a commercial fire near S.E. 59th and Harrah Rd.One injured in northwest OKC shooting
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported that the building was engulfed in flames.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.
At this point, officials are working to determine what sparked the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0