Crews investigating business fire in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A business in Oklahoma County went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, fire crews were called to a commercial fire near S.E. 59th and Harrah Rd.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported that the building was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

At this point, officials are working to determine what sparked the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.