ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

People in Shanghai scramble to bulk-buy food direct from suppliers amid shortages in its harsh COVID-19 lockdown

By Mia Jankowicz,Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1W9z_0f5d2LSv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224ahY_0f5d2LSv00
A delivery man takes an online medicine order from a drugstore in Shanghai, April 10, 2022

Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty Images

  • A brutal COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai has left many scrambling for food.
  • People aren't allowed to visit stores, and delivery services are often sold out there.
  • So people have been trying to by bulk straight from suppliers, then bartering with neighbors.

People in Shanghai took desperate measures to avoid going hungry as a sweeping lockdown confined millions of people to their homes amid dwindling supplies.

The Chinese city of 26 million has been hit by intermittent shortages during the lockdown, which began on March 28 but has been extended.

The lockdown, much harsher than those seen in Europe or North America, precluded people from leaving their homes to buy groceries, and left delivery services unable to cope.

The government in Shanghai made some efforts to give people food directly, but many found the deliveries were unreliable or insufficient.

Officials said the lockdown would ease on April 5, but it was then extended indefinitely, exacerbating food supply problems, The Guardian reported .

The city has seen record numbers of cases in its latest Omicron wave, after having largely avoided the pandemic through most of 2020 and 2021. Monday was the 10th straight day of record new case numbers, according to the South China Morning Post .

With regular delivery services unable to feed people, some groups of residents formed ad-hoc collectives to buy direct from wholesalers, according to The Guardian.

Energy consultant David Fishman described the process on Twitter.

Groups club together to place massive orders with bulk suppliers on the edge of the city, he said:

After acquiring often impractically large amounts of a few foodstuffs, people then negotiate among themselves to trade other foods that could make a meal, he said.

As of Friday, China's Twitter-like platform Weibo appeared to be censoring posts about the food shortages, as Insider's Waiyee Yip and Weilun Soon reported .

As well as movement restrictions, residents must take regular tests. Those who test positive are taken to centralized temporary hospitals, some of which, according to Sky News , have dire conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QtRu_0f5d2LSv00
A health worker administers a COVID-19 test to a Shanghai resident on April 10 2022

Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Drones have been dispatched with messages reminding residents of the lockdown rules, according to The Economist correspondent Alice Su, who posted the following video to Twitter:

There has been mounting disquiet despite the warnings.

One widely-shared video appeared to show people screaming from their windows. The video, which is no longer available on Weibo, was shared on Twitter on Saturday by Patrick Madrid.

Over the screams and yells, a narrator speaking in a Shanghai accent says that "everyone is screaming now."

"Things are gonna get real bad," the voice says, saying that residents were confused and had been given no explanation for the circumstances. "Something bad's going to happen if this keeps going," the voice added.

It is one of several such videos, though Insider was not able to verify it. Local media outlets covering the lockdown posted video compilations on their Weibo pages in an attempt to debunk it.

The outlets said the district's local committee had organized a sing-along session that was called off, leading to residents yelling in protest at the cancellation.

The outlets said that there had been some instances of people yelling from their apartments in protest in a practice called "han lou" (literally translated as "screaming from one's flat"), but said that this was sporadic and had stopped.

Local officials moved to allow some e-commerce, supermarkets and pharmacies to resume operations, SCMP reported.

As of Monday, some areas of the city were released from the strictest measures, subject to there being no positive cases for two weeks, officials said, according to Reuters . In those instances residents would be allowed to socialize in a socially-distanced manner in their neighborhood only, the outlet reported.

As of Monday, that applied to 7,565 areas out of a total of 17,649 defined by officials, the outlet reported.

Translations by Cheryl Teh

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Madrid
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Shanghai#Covid#North America#Drugstore#Chinese#Guardian#Omicron
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Business Insider

Business Insider

461K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy