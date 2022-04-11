ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all

By David Lazarus, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egd53_0f5d2Hw100

Billionaire Elon Musk, one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors, less than a week after being awarded a seat .

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news , which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Agrawal wrote in a reposted note originally sent to Twitter employees. “I believe this is for the best.”

Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk, who is now the company’s largest individual shareholder , as a member. But at the time it “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

It was just a week earlier that regulatory filings revealed Musk had swiftly amassed a slightly bigger than 9% stake in the social media platform. The mercurial billionaire had been buying shares in almost daily batches starting Jan. 31. Only Vanguard Group’s suite of mutual funds and ETFs controls more Twitter shares.

Twitter quickly gave Musk a seat on the board on the condition that he not own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to a regulatory filing.

Now that Musk has backed out of the deal, he’s free to build a bigger stake in Twitter, perhaps to try to take over the company or to push for a new slate of directors to change its direction.

“If you want to take over a company, you’re usually in a better position to not be on its board,” said Harry Kraemer, clinical professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

That’s because a board member’s responsibility is to get the best value for all the company’s shareholders.

“Going on a board has a very specific responsibility to make sure you’re not doing something in your own personal interest,” said Kraemer, also a former chairman and CEO of Baxter International.

In a regulatory filing Monday, Musk said he had “no preset plans or intentions” about how to use his influence on Twitter but that he may discuss with its board and management his thoughts on potential business combinations, strategy and other matters. He added that he may express his views “through social media or other channels.”

If Musk had taken a board seat, it may have discouraged him from rocking the boat too much, said Chester Spatt, a finance professor at Carnegie Mellon University and former chief economist at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“There’s an old cliché about keeping somebody inside the tent,” Spatt said. “There were advantages to having him constrained a bit.”

While Musk has been one of Twitter’s loudest critics, the sudden withdrawal from the board, which became official Saturday, could signal that relations between Musk and Twitter will become more acrimonious.

“At some point he could throw the directors out, he could replace the board,” Spatt said.

In a letter to employees announcing Musk’s departure, Agrawal wrote that, “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”

Shares of Twitter Inc., which jumped nearly 30% after Musk’s stake became public last week, were 2.8% higher on Monday after swinging between gains and losses through the morning.

Musk’s 81 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble with the SEC and others.

Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. Musk’s latest trouble with the SEC could be his delay in notifying regulators of his growing stake in Twitter.

Musk, before reversing course on the board seat, sent out a number of tweets over the weekend referencing potential changes at Twitter.

Many of them — such as his proposal for an ad-free Twitter or turning the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter — have since been deleted.

Musk then posted a few cryptic tweets late Sunday, including one showing a meme saying, “In all fairness, your honor, my client was in goblin mode,” followed by one saying “Explains everything.” Another, later tweet was of an emoji with a hand over its mouth.

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has said he doesn’t think Twitter is living up to free speech principles — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and a number of other right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.

Twitter’s CEO and many of its board members had publicly praised Musk last week, suggesting they might take his ideas seriously. But the company had made clear that as a board member he could not make day-to-day decisions or change policies, such as overturning the Trump ban.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Sacramento police ID third suspect in mass shooting

Sacramento police on Tuesday named a third suspect in what they say was a gang-related mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people earlier this month. They said evidence gathered so far indicates that Mtula Payton, 27, was among at least five suspected shooters. Two brothers are in custody in the case, but Payton remains […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

Britney Spears is having a baby

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday afternoon. She’s expecting with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari. Spears is already a mother of two teenage sons with her ex, Kevin Federline. She explained in her post that she noticed a little weight gain and decided to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Donald Trump
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Elon Musk To Exit Endeavor’s Board Of Directors; SEC Filing Says Move Unrelated To “Any Disagreement With The Company”

Click here to read the full article. Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to exit the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings in June. The company disclosed the departure Wednesday in an SEC filing, which conveniently landed due to SEC rules just as the company was starting its quarterly conference call with Wall Street analysts. The owner of WME, IMG and the UFC reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, but better-than-expected revenue. Last Saturday, the company disclosed in the filing, the tech billionaire notified the company of his resignation from the board as of June 30. “The board...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Mutual Fund#Vanguard Group
SFGate

Elon Musk to Resign From Endeavor Board of Directors

Elon Musk will resign from Endeavor’s board of directors effective June 30, according to the company’s annual SEC filing. “We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” a spokesperson for Endeavor said in a statement to Variety. “We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”
NFL
KTLA

Mother, adult son found dead in Yucca Valley home

An investigation is underway after a woman and her adult son were found dead in their Yucca Valley home over the weekend. Deputies responded to a medical aid call at a home in the 7600 block of Lucerne Vista Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release Tuesday from the San Bernardino […]
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
KTLA

Woman run over while fleeing robbers in downtown Los Angeles

Police are searching for a pair of robbers who hit a woman with their car as she ran away from them in search of help Monday. It happened around noon near the intersection of 8th Street and Francisco Street in downtown Los Angeles. The woman had just left a jewelry store in the Jewelry District […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks 'is a new platform needed?' after Twitter free speech criticism

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines...
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Musk’s SpaceX Has News Starlink Customers Won’t Like

Elon Musk needs more money for his moon ride. Citing “excessive levels of inflation,” Starlink, the satellite broadband service owned by Musk’s rocket and space tech company SpaceX, is beaming up a set of price increases. Keeping Pace With Inflation. The cost of the service, which had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
KTLA

Motorist wounded in shooting on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

A motorist was wounded in a car-to-car shooting while driving on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The male victim, whose name and age were not released, was shot at about 8:40 p.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway near Baseline Street, according to Officer Miller of the […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy