ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk not joining Twitter’s board of directors after all

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubWHI_0f5d2CWO00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news , which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Agrawal wrote in a reposted note originally sent to Tesla employees. “I believe this is for the best.”

Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk as a member. But it, “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

Musk posted a few cryptic tweets late Sunday, including one showing a meme saying, “In all fairness, your honor, my client was in goblin mode,” followed by one saying “Explains everything.” Another, later tweet was of an emoji with a hand over its mouth.

He now has a 9% stake in Twitter, raising questions about how he might try to reshape the social media platform as Twitter’s biggest shareholder.

Musk’s 80.5 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble, such as when he has used it to promote his business ventures, rally Tesla loyalists, question pandemic measures and pick fights.

Suddenly, Tesla’s Elon Musk is Twitter’s biggest stakeholder

In one famous example, Musk apologized to a British cave explorer who alleged the Tesla CEO had branded him a pedophile by referring to him as “pedo guy” in an angry — and subsequently deleted — tweet. The explorer filed a defamation suit, although a Los Angeles jury later cleared Musk.

He’s also been locked in a long-running dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter activity. Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. His lawyer has contended that the SEC is infringing on Musk’s free speech rights.

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has said he doesn’t think Twitter is living up to free speech principles — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and several right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.

But what’s really has been driving Musk’s Twitter involvement isn’t clear. Other preoccupations with the service include arguing to make Twitter’s algorithm viewable by the public, widening the availability of “verified” Twitter accounts, and blasting a profile photo initiative involving non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Musk has also called “crypto spam bots,” which search tweets for cryptocurrency-related keywords then pose as customer support to empty user crypto wallets, the “most annoying problem on Twitter.”

Twitter’s CEO and other board members have praised Musk, suggesting they might take his ideas seriously.

Agrawal’s initial actions since taking over from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November have involved reorganizing divisions without making major changes. The company has long lagged behind its social media rivals and boasts far fewer users.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Elon Musk changes his name to ‘Elona’ on Twitter after being mocked for challenging Putin to fight

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...
BUSINESS
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to rumours that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split

Rumours are spreading wildly that Rihanna has split from ASAP Rocky, and people on the internet are seriously struggling to handle the news. According to the allegations, the pop superstar decided to drop her partner after discovering that he had cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna’s even often seen in custom shoes from her own label.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Defamation#Ap
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks a New Twitter Might Be Needed

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive, or the "Technoking of Tesla," as he likes to call himself, Elon Musk has been advocating for significant changes to be made at social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report over the last 24 to 48 hours. Musk's...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Elon Musk To Exit Endeavor’s Board Of Directors; SEC Filing Says Move Unrelated To “Any Disagreement With The Company”

Click here to read the full article. Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to exit the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings in June. The company disclosed the departure Wednesday in an SEC filing, which conveniently landed due to SEC rules just as the company was starting its quarterly conference call with Wall Street analysts. The owner of WME, IMG and the UFC reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, but better-than-expected revenue. Last Saturday, the company disclosed in the filing, the tech billionaire notified the company of his resignation from the board as of June 30. “The board...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Battle Breakup & Infidelity Rumors

Just as they're settling into showcasing their love to the world, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fighter breakup rumors. The famous Hip Hop couple revealed months ago that they are expecting their first child together, and as soon as that announcement was made, Rih and Rocky have been baby-bumping from one red carpet to the next. The pair were friends for several years before they made their romance official and fans can't get enough of their growing family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics over Gene Simmons’s reasoning for not taking drugs

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave Good Morning Britain viewers some life advice, which left them in hysterics.In an interview on Thursday (14 April), the Kiss rock star explained his secrets to looking good and still being able to perform at the age of 72.Simmons revealed he lives a “clean life”, despite his rock persona as The Demon.He also told viewers their “spankle” won’t work if they drink too much.The musician said: “Kids, if you don’t use drugs and you don’t smoke or drink, you can hold your hand in front of your face and it won’t do that [shakes hand].“It’s...
CELEBRITIES
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy