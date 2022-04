A leading retail expert is warning to expect possible food shortages on our supermarket shelves over the coming months following the energy and cost of living crisis. James Rehm, the chief operating officer at Skuuudle, a retail price comparison company working with clients such as Asda and Primark, has explained how the rising, global cost of energy could impact the retail sector, with the likes of supermarkets having a limited supply of certain products.

