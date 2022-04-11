Overturned car causes delays on WB 70 near St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS – There are delays on westbound 70 near St. Charles Rock Road Monday morning due to an overturned car in the left lane.
The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. There is another vehicle on the right shoulder. EMS is at the scene. It is unknown at this time what caused the car to overturn or if anyone is injured.

FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will monitor this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
