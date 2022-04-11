Overturned car causes delays on WB 70 near St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS – There are delays on westbound 70 near St. Charles Rock Road Monday morning due to an overturned car in the left lane.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. There is another vehicle on the right shoulder. EMS is at the scene. It is unknown at this time what caused the car to overturn or if anyone is injured.

