One dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pa. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.