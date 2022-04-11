ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

One dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMSG3_0f5czjSa00

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pa. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Man flees police, throws toilet from roof of apartment building

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

