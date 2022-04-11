Painter, Rojas, O'Hoppe Shine: Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap
Andrew Painter, Johan Rojas, and Logan O'Hoppe stole the spotlight as the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates began play this weekend.
Opening Weekend has come and gone for both the Philadelphia Phillies major and minor league squads. Here's all of the action you missed from the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Reading Fightin' Phils, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and Clearwater Threshers:
Weekend Winners:
Triple-A: Dalton Guthrie, 4-for-12, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 3 K
Guthrie once again makes his way into the spotlight as part of a relatively unexciting Lehigh Valley squad. He has picked up right where he left off in 2021, batting an impressive .429, and starting his Triple-A campaign hitting in five of his first six games.
Double-A: Logan O'Hoppe, 3-for-9, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 4 K
Everyone saw this coming. Logan O'Hoppe is a relatively well-known name by Phillie fans everywhere at this point, and is off to a solid start once again with Double-A Reading. This weekend, he tagged three hits, and showed off both on offense and defense. He will certainly be featured in many MiLB recaps to come.
High-A: Johan Rojas, 4-for-13, RBI, BB, 2 K, 5 SB
Easily the most exciting five-tool prospect within the Phillies' system, Johan Rojas got off to a hot start this weekend, but his raw power and plus glove weren't the only tools that grabbed onlookers attention. Rojas swiped FIVE bases across the first three games he played with Jersey Shore. He is one dynamic ballplayer.
Single-A: Andrew Painter, 3.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 9 K
Yes, the above statline is correct. The Phillies' 2021 13th overall pick pitched three innings in his debut on Saturday, and every single out he recorded came via strikeout. The righty touched 98, and has one of the highest upside arms within the Phillies' system.
Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Columbus Clippers
Friday, April 8: L 4-3
Notable Performances:
RHP Colton Eastman: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K
1B Darick Hall: 2-for-4
Saturday, April 9: L 4-2
Notable Performances:
RHP Hans Crouse: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
INF Nick Maton: 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, K
Saturday, April 9: W 4-0
Notable Performances:
1B Darick Hall: 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI
RHP Mark Appel: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R
Sunday, April 10: L 12-1
Notable Performances:
C Donny Sands: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K
RHP Dillon Maples: 1.0 IP, 0 R, K
Reading Fightins vs. Somerset Patriots
Friday, April 8: L 6-2
Notable Performances:
RHP James McArthur: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 K
LHP Erik Miller: 2.0 IP, 0 H, BB, 5 K
Saturday, April 9: L 11-2
Notable Performances:
OF Jhailyn Ortiz: 1-for-4, 2 K
RHP Billy Sullivan: 1.0 IP, 1 H, K
Sunday, April 10: W 5-3
Notable Performances:
OF Jhailyn Ortiz: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K
RHP Francisco Morales: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K
Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds
Friday, April 8: L 11-10
Notable Performances:
OF Ethan Wilson: 2-for-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, K
INF Casey Martin: 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI, BB, 2 K
Saturday, April 9: L 3-1
Notable Performances:
RHP Mick Abel: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K
INF DJ Stewart: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI
Sunday, April 10: L 8-4
Notable Performances:
RHP Christian McGowan: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, BB, 3 K
C Andrick Nava: 2-for-3, R, BB
Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels
Friday, April 8: L 6-5
Notable Performances:
RHP Oswald Medina: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K
OF Jadiel Sanchez: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI
Saturday, April 9: L 4-2
Notable Performances:
INF Hao-Yu Lee: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
RHP Buddy Hayward: 2.0 IP, 0 H, BB, 4 K
Sunday, April 10: L 6-3
Notable Performances:
C Arturo De Freitas: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, RBI, K
RHP Rodolfo Sanchez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K
