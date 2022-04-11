ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Who should be the Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week for April 4-9? Vote here

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The poll will close at noon Friday. Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school...

www.centredaily.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter v. Wilson-WL boys volleyball 04.12.22

Exeter takes down Wilson-West Lawn in straight sets. Exeter hosting Wilson-West Lawn looking to keep pace with Governor Mifflin in first place. The Eagles sweeping the Bulldogs to improve to 2-1 in league play.
EXETER, PA
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Notre Dame runs off 4th straight victory

EWING — A winner of four in a row after an opening-day loss to Steinert, the Notre Dame High School softball team cruised past Ewing, 7-0, on Thursday. Emma Marchese cranked up a two-hitter and struck out four for the win. Marchese was also a batting star with two doubles. Julia Smith struck out four in defeat and also doubled as Ewing dropped to 3-6.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Centre Daily

Three Blue Devils Earn Academic Honors

Three Blue Devils were recognized by the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society the organization announced on Wednesday. Representing Duke were ,and . The Blue Devils have now placed at least three players on the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in 10 of the last 11 seasons. The NFF Hampshire...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cat Country 107.3

South Jersey High School Baseball Top 20 Rankings

The Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey high school baseball season is underway, with some big games already in the books. This season promises to be one of the most unique in CAL history., with a new schedule format that features two games series with division opponents. The new format has already provided plenty of splits and making the division races very interesting.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton track and field notebook: Locals already atop state rankings

Though the spring track and field season is only a couple weeks old, area athletes have already put themselves atop some of the state’s rankings. Entering Wednesday, on the boys side, Lawrenceville athletes held the top spot in the state 100, 200, 400 and high jump, according to MileSplit. Gregory Foster’s 11.17-second finish in the April 6 dual vs. Hill (Pa.) was the state’s best by two hundredths of a second over teammate Manoc Joa-Griffith (11.19), with Pennington’s Tyler Hope fifth (11.71, Pennington Tri Meet, March 31) and Lawrenceville’s Daniel Cummings seventh (11.94, vs. Hill). In the 200, Lawrenceville’s Matt Baskin (22.40), Joa-Griffith (22.45) and Foster (22.73) held the first, second and fourth spots on the list, the last two from the Hill dual after Baskin did his at the Arcadia Invitational, which ran April 8-9. In the 400, Baskin had the state’s best at 49.23 from the Arcadia meet. In the high jump, Lawrenceville’s Cole Shannon leads at 6-5.
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth softball continues offensive surge, powers past Bangor

The Nazareth softball team’s offense has been on fire as of late and Thursday’s soggy conditions at Bangor Area Middle School did nothing to dampen it. After scoring 16 runs in a win over Dieruff on Monday and piling up 12 runs in a victory over Easton on Wednesday, the Blue Eagles shook off an early deficit to soar to a 15-9 non-conference win over Bangor.
NAZARETH, PA
Tribune-Review

WPIAL notebook: Kiski Area doesn’t want to share section with Penn Hills

The racially charged dispute between Penn Hills and Kiski Area wasn’t resolved, so the WPIAL may keep those teams apart in future years. Kiski Area formally asked the WPIAL to keep its teams in separate sections from Penn Hills when new alignments are created, a request the WPIAL board will try to honor, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The schools do not share a section in any of the new alignments finalized for the 2022-23 school year.
PENN HILLS, PA

