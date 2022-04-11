ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

NJ.com Boys Lacrosse Top 20, April 11: Disruption since Day 1, with no sign of stopping

By Mike Kinney
 3 days ago
Don Bosco Prep claimed the No. 1 position in the NJ.com Top 20 on May...

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Softball: Marchese tosses one-hitter for No. 8 Notre Dame

Emma Marchese threw a one-hit shutout as Notre Dame, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 7-0 winner over Ewing on Thursday in Ewing. Marchese walked three and struck out four in the win, which lifted the Irish to 4-1 on the season. Notre Dame will take its four-game win streak to a Saturday game at Ivy Hill Park in Newark against Morris Catholic.
NEWARK, NJ
Sports
Ramapo over Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

Senior Lexi Wolfe scored a game-high four goals and assisted on another to lead Ramapo to a win at home over Immaculate Heart, 9-7. Sophia Cordisco recorded one goal and one assist while Lara Palermo, Alex Bachardy, Erin Skamas and Vasi Bachardy added a goal apiece for Ramapo (2-4), which held a 6-1 lead at halftime.
RAMAPO, NY
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Doane Academy defeats Florence - Softball recap

Jade Glass’s grand slam in the fourth inning helped propel Doane Academy past Florence 8-2 in Burlington. Florence (4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Doan Academy (3-1) was able to tie things up in the third. However, Doan Academy broke the game open in the fourth as it scored seven runs to take an 8-1 advantage.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Boys volleyball: Bridgewater-Raritan fights back, outlasts Hunterdon Central in three

Following a loss in the first game, Bridgewater-Raritan was looking to build up their confidence. The Panthers have been here twice already this season - coming just within reach of taking down a Top 10 team in the state but ultimately losing. They weren’t going to let that happen again, especially against the team that knocked them out in the conference championship a year ago.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Rutherford defeats Park Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Bonagura and Tyler Collins scored two goals to lead Rutherford past Park Ridge 9-8 in Rutherford. Matthew Chin, Joe Cerchione, Danny Carr, Sal Fernandez, and Zach Herninko each tallied a goal for Rutherford (3-1) as well. Herninko also scooped up five ground balls while Bonagura had four. The N.J....
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Lacrosse
Sports
Baseball: Statewide daily stat leaders for Thursday, April 14

Take a look below at statewide stat leaders in seven categories — strikeouts, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, runs scored and stolen bases — for games played on Thursday, April 14. Editor’s note: Leaders listed in this post are based on stats reported by coaches directly into our...
BASEBALL
Red Bank Regional over Freehold Borough - Baseball recap

Nate Ruth struck out 10 batters while walking two and allowing two hits as Red Bank Regional defeated Freehold Borough 8-1 in Little Silver. Ruth also had two double and three RBI with Jackson Hyman adding a two-run triple. Gus Dal Pra had three hits, an RBI and a double as well with Jake Cohen tallying two hits.
RED BANK, NJ
Softball: Loughlin Ks 10, tosses 4-hitter to lead No. 17 Old Bridge over South Brunswick

Kacey Loughlin struck out 10 and walked one, pitching a four-hit shutout to lead Old Bridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a win at home over South Brunswick, 2-0. Emma DiMartini and Jayden Jones each hit a single and scored a run apiece while Loughlin helped her own cause by driving in a run for Old Bridge, which has won each of its seven games to start the season, two via shutout.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Howell over St. Rose - Girls lacrosse recap

Kerry DeStefano scored three goals to lead Howell to a victory on the road over St. Rose, 12-8. Sophia Moret and Isabella Acevedo-Feldman finished with two goals and one assist apiece while Jayme Thomas added two goals for Howell, which has won each of its first five games to start the season.
HOWELL, NJ
