Evers vetoes more than 40 Republican-backed bills

CHICAGO (CBS)-- So-called "ghost guns" will soon be banned in Illinois.Ghost guns are assembled from kits, often using 3-D printers, and do not have serial numbers, making them all but untraceable.Over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved legislation that would make it illegal to sell or transfer gun parts or kits that do not have serial numbers. It also would require anyone who currently owns a gun without serial numbers to get them engraved and registered.Last week, Chicago aldermen called on the Illinois General Assembly to pass the bill. The goal is to make ghost guns illegal in Illinois – with more...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO