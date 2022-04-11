ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

By John Puckett
 3 days ago
Get double the entries as a Motorious reader.

Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.

This grand prize dream, car Pontiac GTO is one of only 249 made in 1969, or the 72,287 GTOs made in 1969. Of the Pontiac GTOs made in 1969, only 7,328 were convertibles, and only 249 of those convertibles came with the 366hp Ram Air III V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission.

“With the same powertrain as one would find in a Judge combined with a more restrained exterior package, this 1969 Ram Air III GTO convertible makes for a sophisticated and very attractive performance machine—it's still very much a head turner but it does so with a more subtle persona." — Don Keefe, founding editor-in-chief of Poncho Perfection magazine and author of the book, “How to Restore Your Pontiac GTO 1964-1974.”

You can now enter for a chance to win this rare 1969 Pontiac GTO with more entries as a Motorious reader. Get your entires now before the clock runs up on this dream Pontiac GTO.

Rick Boyd
3d ago

I'd definitely love to Drive Her Every day SWEETHEART AND TRULY SHOWING YOU OFF. YOU'RE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS AND LOVING ALL YOU PROVIDE 💗 ❤ 💖

