ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC mayor joins President Biden for announcement on gun violence prevention

By Heidi Schmidt, Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVpR4_0f5cvmgF00

WASHINGTON — As police continue to warn about so-called ghost guns, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to talk about gun violence.

The kit-built guns, which sometimes feature parts made by 3D printers, were involved in two recent incidents in the Kansas City metro alone, including the Olathe East High School shooting.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced strong new measures against people who build, buy, sell and use the weapons. Biden’s Monday gathering in the White House’s Rose Garden involved a short show-and-tell, where the president handled a kit similar to the ones that can be ordered from a number of websites.

“It is extreme to protect our police officers? Is it extreme to protect our children?” Biden challenged.

Read more: Biden announces ban on unlicensed ghost gun kits

Lucas, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Criminal and Social Justice Committee, was one of four U.S. mayors in attendance on Monday afternoon.

Last August, Mayor Lucas joined a lawsuit filed against Jimenez Arms, one company whose low-priced guns are often seen by police. The suit argued Jimenez allowed illegally sold guns to come into Kansas City.

The mayor said he was thinking of the Olathe East shooting in March. A violent triple shooting in Lenexa in February also involved a ghost gun. The president demands these guns carry identifying numbers, making them traceable by law enforcement.

“I think it’s clear to everyone there are too many guns — too many firearms on the streets of Kansas City,” Lucas said.  “Too often in Kansas and Missouri, we throw up our hands and suggest there will always be this flood of illegal firearms on our streets. I think what we saw today is there are steps that can be taken.”

Keith Carnes out of prison 19 years after wrongfully convicted

Biden and Lucas aren’t the only ones calling for change.

“We need to feel safe. It’s enough we got illegal guns — period — and these places are selling illegal guns. We’ve got to make a change in our communities so our children and our loved ones can grow up,” Rosilyn Temple, who leads KC Mothers in Charge, said.

Lucas said he believes ghost guns are also being sold by gun dealers, in some cases. Biden’s move would outlaw that practice, and aim to cut back on illegally made guns from being taken across state lines.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 10

Barbara Allen
3d ago

Let’s hear how law abiding gun owners need to give up more rights for the criminals in KC. It is so easy. SO SO easy. Put the criminals in jail. Stop being soft in felons. Stop the open border policies.

Reply
15
mopatriot
3d ago

The problem are not guns the problem are those kinds of people who use that tool for illicit purposes

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kearney Hub

Top Republican candidates for Nebraska governor agree: Biden is president

The top four Republican contenders for governor in Nebraska agree that Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States. That includes Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the main source of baseless assertions that the election was stolen. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Mayor#3d Printers#Kc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy