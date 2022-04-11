KC mayor joins President Biden for announcement on gun violence prevention

WASHINGTON — As police continue to warn about so-called ghost guns, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to talk about gun violence.

The kit-built guns, which sometimes feature parts made by 3D printers, were involved in two recent incidents in the Kansas City metro alone, including the Olathe East High School shooting.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced strong new measures against people who build, buy, sell and use the weapons. Biden’s Monday gathering in the White House’s Rose Garden involved a short show-and-tell, where the president handled a kit similar to the ones that can be ordered from a number of websites.

“It is extreme to protect our police officers? Is it extreme to protect our children?” Biden challenged.

Lucas, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Criminal and Social Justice Committee, was one of four U.S. mayors in attendance on Monday afternoon.

Last August, Mayor Lucas joined a lawsuit filed against Jimenez Arms, one company whose low-priced guns are often seen by police. The suit argued Jimenez allowed illegally sold guns to come into Kansas City.

The mayor said he was thinking of the Olathe East shooting in March. A violent triple shooting in Lenexa in February also involved a ghost gun. The president demands these guns carry identifying numbers, making them traceable by law enforcement.

“I think it’s clear to everyone there are too many guns — too many firearms on the streets of Kansas City,” Lucas said. “Too often in Kansas and Missouri, we throw up our hands and suggest there will always be this flood of illegal firearms on our streets. I think what we saw today is there are steps that can be taken.”

Biden and Lucas aren’t the only ones calling for change.

“We need to feel safe. It’s enough we got illegal guns — period — and these places are selling illegal guns. We’ve got to make a change in our communities so our children and our loved ones can grow up,” Rosilyn Temple, who leads KC Mothers in Charge, said.

Lucas said he believes ghost guns are also being sold by gun dealers, in some cases. Biden’s move would outlaw that practice, and aim to cut back on illegally made guns from being taken across state lines.

