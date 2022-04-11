ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filling The Talent Gap? Here's How The United Green Looks To Help Cannabis Companies Find Top-Level Talent

By Jad Malaeb
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
The cannabis industry has experienced a lot of change in the past two decades.

Only 10 years after the 2012 Colorado Amendment 64 legalized recreational marijuana, 26 other states have joined the initiative. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, 37 states and four U.S. territories allow the medical use of cannabis products, and less than 10% of U.S. adults say marijuana should be illegal at all. Some argue that the continuous barrage of marijuana-friendly acts proposed to the Senate and the rapid acceptance of cannabis across the nation foreshadows an optimistic “not if, but when” perspective on federal cannabis acceptance.

For many, a cannabis revolution is already happening, and with it comes a need for talent.

Companies like The United Green are tailor-made to plug the talent gap in the cannabis space. Founded in 2018, United Green says its goal is to connect top talent to the cannabis and hemp industries.

“Our team believes in the healing effects of CBD and THC, and we want to help established companies in any way possible to create the best product for their customers,” the website says.

According to Statista, legal recreational cannabis sales in the U.S. are expected to reach an estimated $25 billion by 2025. Between major cannabis corporations like Canopy Growth Corp. CGC, Tilray Inc. TLRY, and GrowGeneration Corp. GRWR and small cannabis businesses, a huge chasm of human effort may end up being required to optimize cannabis’ emergence into the mainstream.

The United Green

The United Green’s platform uses a three-step process to give employers access to a pool of talented candidates and vice versa via its established personnel database and talent pool.

The United Green states that its vetting and recruiting process allows it to build an “A” team for cannabis companies and it works to exceed expectations when building value for its clients and contractors. “We are a Full-Service provider that provides contract, contract-to-direct and direct hire services from one provider, and our number one goal is to connect companies with top industry talent to aid in growth.”

The company customizes its services based on its clients’ business model and reports that it is the only U.S. cannabis staffing company that has been certified by an independent third party.

The five main sectors The United Green works with are grow facilities, processing facilities, dispensaries, cannabis chemical testing labs, and cannabis secure transport companies.

Whether you need a post-harvest manager, director of compliance, cultivation director, or commercial janitor, The United Green says it can provide just the right person.

Come check out The United Green exhibit at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference April 20-21 in Miami, Florida, and stay tuned for an exclusive interview with Benzinga’s Michael Murray after the CCC. Click here to find out more.

