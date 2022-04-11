ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This Why Jimmy Page Refused to Work With Ozzy Osbourne?

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
When Ozzy Osbourne’s team invited Jimmy Page to appear on the singer’s upcoming album, the Led Zeppelin legend didn’t take up the offer. Chad Smith, the drummer attached to Osbourne’s now-completed record, suggested last week that Page “didn’t play much anymore” and that was why he didn’t accept the invitation. But...

