Silver Lake Moves Egg Hunt To Saturday

Boy Scout Troop 284 of Irwin is holding a mulch sale fundraiser, with bags to be delivered in the 15642 zip code area the first two weekends of April. Black, brown and red mulch is available in 2 cubic feet bags for $4.50 per bag, with a five bag minimum. Those ordering in bulk - 25 bags - will pay $105.

IRWIN, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO