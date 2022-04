VICTORIA, Texas—Christ’s Kitchen opened its doors in Victoria 37 years ago Friday. According to the original charter, Christ’s Kitchen opened on March 18, 1985 to feed the hungry people in our area. Christ’s Kitchen executive director Trish Hastings told us before the pandemic, they were serving up to 350 people a day. Then came the pandemic, and Christ’s Kitchen closed its dining room just over two years ago. They were serving people drive thru up to 1,000 people a day during the pandemic. Hastings says now they are serving over 700 people a day. Hastings adds that Christ’s Kitchen, at 611 Warren Avenue, will reopen its dining room on April 18, the Monday after Easter.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO