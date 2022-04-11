ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WrestleMania 38 Smashed Social Media Records, Outperformed Super Bowl LVI

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTRgs_0f5ctegr00

Last weekend's WrestleMania was the highest-grossing and most-attended in the company's history, and also set multiple records on social media, The Big Lead has learned. The two-day event notably eclipsed Super Bowl XLVI in impressions, video views, engagements and watch time. WrestleMania 38 featured several memorable moments, including the return of Cody Rhodes, Pat McAfee's matches with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon, and a heaping helping of Stone Cold Steve Austin. If it felt like everyone was talking about it online, the raw numbers back that up.

WWE drew 2.2 billion impressions and 1.1 billion video views across social platforms, up 10 percent and 47 percent respectively from last year's event. The 13 million hours of video consumption was a 29 percent jump from WrestleMania 37.

In February, the Sports Business Journal reported the NFL had smashed all-time social media marks with 1.8 billion impressions and 618 million video views, massive increases from the previous two Super Bowl weeks, as well as 78 million engagements. WrestleMania scored 87 million.

Your mileage may vary on the importance of social media successes, but they are certainly part of the equation when considering the full picture. It may come as a surprise that anything is outperforming the Super Bowl and it is a feather in the cap for the WWE, which now has proof that it's translating to social at an unprecedented rate.

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
NBA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Austin Theory
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Didn’t Return to WWE at WrestleMania 37

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 38 Weekend ahead of her title match with Bianca Belair. During the interview, she addressed rumors of her making a return at WrestleMania 37 last year. Instead, Lynch made her surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, where she defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Below are some highlights:
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is still uncertain about Roman Reigns' future

Since Roman Reigns returned after a small hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic, he has never stopped for a second, elevating the WWE and its character, also thanks to the help of Paul Heyman. In fact, the two teamed up and the Big Dog became the Tribal Chief, then forming the Bloodline stable together with its cousins, the Usos, to dominate Friday Night SmackDown, and if necessary also Monday Night Raw.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Super Bowl Xlvi#Wrestlemania#Combat#Stone Cold
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Is Facing 11 Charges Of Battery

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is facing 11 counts of battery, which includes a felony. This stems from a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas. The criminal complaint regarding Sonnen alleges that six people were attacked. He allegedly tried to strangle a man. It also states that Sonnen used “force of violence upon” a woman by “punching/striking” her.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Three Anthony Davis Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Lakers' no-good, very bad season will be coming to an end in a few weeks. Whether it be by means of missing the playoffs entirely, in the play-in tournament, or at the hands of a juggernaut first-round opponent, the Lakers will be on vacation sooner rather than later.
NBA
The Big Lead

Is Tiger Woods Limping Already?

Tiger Woods turned Monday and Tuesday into an extravaganza in Augusta as excitement over his return reaches levels of delirium. We're about 24 hours away from seeing how his body responds to meaningful golf after such a long layoff and daunting physical obstacles. Woods' fellow players have lined up to talk about how good he looks and how tight his game is, and nothing would be better than seeing the man with five green jackets in contention for a sixth.
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy