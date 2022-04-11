Oakland's Hi Felicia opens with 15-course 'vulgar fine dining' experience

The interior of Hi Felicia Supper Club, in Oakland, on April 3, 2022.The restaurant is slated to open on April 11. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

There’s a new fine dining restaurant in Oakland — but you won’t find any crisp white tablecloths or waiters in suits at Hi Felicia. No, this is vulgar fine dining.

“The fine dining world is way too f—king pretentious and weird and unnecessary. I want to change what fine dining means,” 25-year-old owner Imana told me on a recent Tuesday as we soaked up the sun at a cafe just down the street from the new digs. Hi Felicia is an expansion of her wildly popular Hi Felicia Supper Club, a questionably legal to-go restaurant she started out of her apartment in January 2021.

With her new brick-and-mortar, she’s aiming to take on the classist, antiquated concept of fine dining, in part just by being herself: one of the only Black women in the country to head the kind of restaurant that charges $195 for a 15-course prix fixe meal (that’s $400, with the optional wine pairing).

“People just expect Black women to take what they’re given and to keep their head down,” she told me. “I don’t do any of that s—t. I take what I want. I own myself, my space. I allow myself to take up as much space as I want.”

Imana, the owner of Hi Felicia Supper Club, in Oakland, on April 3. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

In the lead-up to the opening, Imana has been working to build a crew that actually reflects the diversity of people in the real world, especially in management positions. Too many times, she told me, she’s walked into the kitchen of a fine dining restaurant and seen that the only Black person there is a line cook, or the only Latino people are dishwashers.

“When you have a team of 80 people and you have one Black person cooking and one mixed-race person waiting tables, that’s not representation,” she said. “The staff has tons of queer people on the team; we have some straight people on the team. … I mean, it’s all the way up and down the board. It’s literally what diversity means.”

Of course, her elevated, locally sourced takes on comfort food will be front and center. The opening night will feature a prix fixe menu with 15 courses, including Imana’s version of a sope, a Mexican dish featuring a thick cornmeal “basket” cradling savory toppings — in this case, a mountain of roasted red peppers, creme fraiche, caviar and cured bergamot.

Caviar sope with roasted red pepper, creme fraiche and cured bergamot at Hi Felicia Supper Club in Oakland, on April 3. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

Ultimately, Imana’s goal is to build a place where people can actually have fun and be themselves (assuming, of course, they can afford it). After we met up, I DM’d her on Instagram to ask how she felt about starting a fine dining restaurant in one of the fastest-gentrifying cities in the country. “Oh I don’t care about that,” she responded, hardly one to mince words. “Oakland is already completely gentrified.”

‘I just always loved food’

Although the restaurant has yet to open, the chef has already become part of the downtown restaurant scene. As we chatted at the cafe — Imana in an aqua mechanic’s outfit with the name “Dave” stitched on the chest and a pair of platform jelly Nikes — she cheerfully said hi to five different people as they strolled by.

Growing up in west Los Angeles, Imana said she and her mother scraped by after her father left when she was 4 years old. It’s also the reason she only identifies by her first name.

“I just don’t want him attached to any part of my being,” she said. “And I guess I could use my mom’s last name, but in this world, I go by just Imana. And that’s just how I like it.”

One respite from a hard upbringing was exploring and devouring all the vast Mexican food options Los Angeles had to offer, especially on the cheap. These fond memories were some of the first that developed Imana’s interest in food.

“Nourishing myself and my family and the people around me was always really important to me,” she told me. “I don’t know that I necessarily had a clear beginning or ending with cooking. I just always loved food.”

The interior of Hi Felicia Supper Club, in Oakland, CA, on April 3, 2022.The restaurant is slated to open on April 11. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

Fine dining wasn’t exactly a natural transition for her. As a teenager, she worked at fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A and as a driver for DoorDash while also taking modeling jobs. She moved to the Bay Area in 2018, completely on a whim.

“I just had an idea,” she told SFGATE. “I got in my car with only $300 to my name and was like, ‘I wonder if this would be fun.’”

Once she got here, she applied for a front-of-house position at Coi, the recently shuttered California-French restaurant that was once a crown jewel in the Bay Area restaurant scene. She had no experience in fine dining, but she managed to act the part well enough to get the job — including calling the restaurant and listening to the voicemail to make sure she could pronounce the name. (It’s “kwah,” not “coy.”)

After five months at Coi, she worked front of house at other fine dining establishments like Californios. But she hated the patriarchal attitudes she kept running up against and felt like she kept hitting dead ends.

The entrance to Hi Felicia Supper Club, in Oakland, on April 3. The restaurant is slated to open April 24. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

“I just got burned for the last time in this industry. I got really angry,” she said. “I needed somewhere to funnel all of my emotions. And I was just like, ‘Well, I’m not working for white men anymore.’ I put my foot down. But it’s like, who can I work for in the fine dining industry that isn’t white or a man?”

She saved up and was eventually able to start her first pop-up, Casa by Imana. It was a modest success. It was her second attempt, Hi Felicia Supper Club, that really launched her career as a chef. It garnered a lot of hype in local media for its “ dazzling amount of bites ” and “ not exactly operating inside the bounds of the law .”

Initially launched as a to-go operation, Hi Felicia Supper Club soon transitioned to holding dinner parties on Imana’s Oakland balcony. The conviviality of the space inspired her to actually build a brick-and-mortar spot. It took a little bit of recklessness, and a lot of putting aside her fears, to make the transition to running an official city-sanctioned restaurant.

The Hi Felicia vibe

There are hardly any Black restaurateurs in America operating their own fine dining venue. Imana can’t think of any. Part of the reason is the racism experienced by Black cooks when coming up through the ranks.

In a New York Times article from 2019, chef Nyesha Arrington said, “Every single kitchen I ever worked in coming up, I never saw a Black woman. I had to see myself as a European male, and I assimilated a lot of those values into my cooking and my life.”

Similarly, Selasie Dotse, a chef in San Francisco currently cooking at Copas, penned an op-ed for Eater SF in 2020. “For the past three years, I’ve worked as a chef at some of the Bay’s most highly esteemed fine dining restaurants — at Bird Dog, Mourad, SPQR, Avery, and now Lazy Bear,” she wrote. “During that time, I have experienced acts of both covert and overt anti-Blackness; at some of these restaurants, they were an everyday occurrence.”

Imana notices this closeted racism at many upscale restaurants. Whenever she walks into a fine dining restaurant, which she does often, Imana says there is a noticeable change in the air.

“It’s not ‘We hate black people.’ It’s like they just aren’t used to it, and they overcompensate when they try to make it feel normal,” she explained. “They say weird stuff, and it’s just weird all around.”

The staff of Hi Felicia Supper Club, in Oakland, on April 3. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

That uncomfortable feeling is what influenced Imana to create a welcoming, inclusive vibe at Hi Felicia that is just as unapologetic as she is. She wants to create an atmosphere where diners can be exuberant, uninhibited and audacious with the other patrons.

“My team and I, we’re loud, we’re fun, we’re vibrant, we know your name. We are dancing around and having so much fun, but the job gets done,” she said. “It’s high attention to detail, but it’s so fun .”

“My employees are the closest people to me on the planet,” she said, including general manager Quin Kirwan. “He is the one that’s been my absolute rock through this entire experience.”

Most of the team are friends, or friends of friends, and, like Imana, are unabashedly themselves. Valentin Lopez, chef de cuisine, knew Imana from when they worked at Californios together. Kirwan has known Imana since 2019 when they met on a night out at Make Out Room, a bar/dance hall in the Mission.

Imana insisted that I name every member of her staff in this article because they are the force that drives the operation. The rest of her team is made up of the hardworking professionals Sean Lackey, Claire Renney, Emma Rasmussen, Jodie Barbin, Dylan Esparza, Justin Moreno, Leah Simon and finally Clementine and Buu, who both go by only their first names, like Imana.

“It’s really fun working with Imana because she lets me manage the way I want. It’s like controlled chaos,” Kirwan said in a phone interview. “Like tomorrow, we’re going to have a meeting, but because it’s 80 degrees out, I’m bringing water balloons, and we’re going to have a water balloon fight.”

A new style of food and hospitality

Of course, it won’t be easy. Such is the nature of opening a restaurant — one of the riskiest business ventures one can take in this world. Geoff Davis, former chef at True Laurel and The Dock, is excited for Imana's concept, but he's also skeptical.

“There hasn’t been a lot of new fine dining openings in general, especially in the past two years, especially in Oakland downtown and maybe never from a Black woman. This is uncharted territory,” Davis told me. Starting at such a high price point is also risky. At The Dock, Davis worked with legendary fine dining chef James Syhabout from Commis, and that two-Michelin-starred restaurant started at around $49 per plate. “Now, it’s around $200 with two Michelin stars. Imana is beginning at a higher price point. It’s going to have to be perfect.”

Imana knows the road will be tough.

“There’s going to be a lot more pressure, and the stakes are going to be really high,” she admitted. “But I think that it will help us fine-tune everything.”

Imana (Owner) of Hi Felicia Supper Club in Oakland, CA, on April 3, 2022. (Lance Yamamoto/Special to SFGATE)

While her initial menu will be largely inspired by Mexican cuisine, she envisions the menu evolving over time. One thing she expects to stay the same, though, is the simplicity. “I don’t do foams or things that are too crazy. I just like to make really standard food really yummy,” she told me.

Alice Waters, a pioneer in fine dining that focuses on delicious, simple, locally sourced food, has been watching Imana’s rise with great interest.

“What strikes me most about Imana is her determination. She has this unique ability to always move forward, no matter the circumstances,” Waters, the owner of Chez Panisse, told me by email. “She works with a close team of friends and their camaraderie reminds me of the early days of Chez Panisse. They are working hard, but also having fun together, while creating their own personal style of food and hospitality, … that will be the reason they succeed.”

Once Hi Felicia opens April 24, Imana hopes her story will cause ripples throughout the industry — maybe even spark a paradigm shift in fine dining as we know it.

“It’s important to shift the narrative from whites being better or more upscale and luxury,” she said. “Refocusing Black and brown people as able to do things well and in an elevated way is really important.”

While establishing Hi Felicia as a force within the Bay Area’s fine dining landscape may prove daunting, Imana remains confident in herself, her vision and her team.

“I think it’s going to ripple way past the Bay Area. I think it’s too urgent,” she said. “Maybe it sounds crazy, but this is the first step towards changing the world.”

Hi Felicia, at 326 23rd St. in downtown Oakland, opens April 24. Reservations can be made on Tock . There is no walk-in dining — reservations are required.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1 p.m., April 11, to correct details about chef Geoff Davis' experience.