Maureen K. Wilson, 80, of Marysville, Ohio and formerly of Niles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living of Marysville. An active, longtime member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles, MI, she taught at the church elementary school for over 30 years.

NILES, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO