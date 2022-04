A man accused of murdering veteran politician Sir David Amess had a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing him to death, one of the Tory MP’s aides told a court.Mr Amess died after being stabbed more than 20 times on 15 October 2021 during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea.Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, one of his staff members Julie Cushion recalled the moments after the stabbing.Ms Cushion said she heard a “piercing scream” and then a “loud crash”, just minutes after the suspect Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been called to an appointment with the long-serving politician."Rebecca...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO