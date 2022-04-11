ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Sheffield skate park transformation videos gain global audience

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skateboarder from Sheffield is on a mission to bring what he describes as "the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

West Yorkshire sisters missing since 2018 found 'safe and well'

Two teenage sisters who were reported missing more than four years ago have been found, police have confirmed. Szimonetta and Bernadette Berki, who are now 15 and 16, disappeared from the Chapel Fold area of Batley, West Yorkshire, on 6 March 2018. West Yorkshire Police said they were both found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor

A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon. Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation. Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment". According to...
ANIMALS
Fast Company

See inside the world’s first three-story skate park

The UFO-like building was supposed to be a multistory car park. Then the city lost a beloved skate park nearby, and the architects were asked to design a new one on top of the car park. Then the cars were deemed “boring,” and the multistory car park became a multi-story skate park.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
BBC

Harry and Meghan visit Queen on way to Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the Queen on Thursday after flying into the UK, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to the BBC. The couple stopped at Windsor on their way to The Hague, in the Netherlands, for the Invictus Games. Prince Harry was last reported to be...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Max the Miracle Dog's final hours described by owner

The owner of one of Cumbria's most-loved dogs has paid tribute to his "hero" friend. Max the Miracle Dog, who touched many people's lives with his daily walks on social media, died earlier this month after a short illness. Kerry Irving said Max died "with dignity" after a day of...
PETS

