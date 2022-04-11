ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jo Cox murder trial ‘helped build strong case’ against second MP killer in five years

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdV0w_0f5cqvd100

The prosecution of MP Jo Cox’s killer helped bring a “strong case” when tragedy struck for a second time, Max Hill QC has said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions reflected on the murders of two MPs in five years as veteran Conservative Sir David Amess’s killer was brought to justice.

Mr Hill said: “I think it’s inevitable that, today of all days, we think back to the tragic murder of Jo Cox .

“And we reflect on the fact that this is the second time in five years that we’ve seen such an attack at the heart of our democracy, although I do want to emphasise these cases are extremely rare.”

The experience of prosecuting Thomas Mair for Ms Cox’s murder in November 2016 proved useful in preparing the case against Ali Harbi Ali six years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gSdo_0f5cqvd100

Batley and Spen Labour MP Ms Cox was stabbed and shot by far-right extremist Mair in Birstall, West Yorkshire, just days before the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Southend MP Sir David was stabbed by Islamic State fanatic Ali at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, last October in twisted revenge for a vote on Syrian air strikes.

Even though the ideology was different, there were some striking similarities between the two defendants.

Both were home-grown terrorists who chose to strike at the heart of British democracy.

Both were found guilty following Old Bailey trials in which the vast majority of the evidence against them went unchallenged.

Mr Hill said: “I think it’s very rare that we see crimes committed exactly in these circumstances.

“By definition, any previous experience of a similar case is going to help both investigators and prosecutors when building a strong case in court.”

In his first court appearance, Mair’s extremist views were clear when he stated: “My name is death to traitors, freedom for Britain.”

And, on his arrest, Ali calmly described to police his long-running plot to kill Government minister Michael Gove before launching his frenzied attack on Sir David, whom he regarded as an easier target.

As in Mair’s case, the lack of a positive defence nevertheless meant the prosecution had to prove Ali’s guilt “without question”.

Mr Hill said: “In this country, we afford everybody who wants it the guarantee of a fair trial and this individual, just like anybody else, was entitled by his own choice to plead not guilty.

“Our job was to prove without question that he was guilty, not only of this murder, but of the preparation for terrorism, which went on for many months before this atrocity.

“We can never control what a defendant may say, at the start, middle or end of the investigation process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iENoE_0f5cqvd100

Ms Cox’s killer was simply charged with her murder, but in Ali’s case a terrorism offence was included to reflect his long-running plot to target an MP.

Mr Hill confirmed that whatever the charge, both atrocities were clearly acts of terrorism.

He said: “Here we were in no hesitation that this was an act of terrorism, just as was the case in the tragic murder of Jo Cox.”

After the Mair trial, there was speculation over his mental health – in the absence of any evidence either way – as the public struggled to come to terms with the horrific event.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC categorically dismissed any mental health issue when he opened the case against Ali on the first day of his trial.

Mr Hill declined to say if it was a conscious decision but stressed that mental health was “no true issue” in either case.

“The question of the mental health of the suspect… is one that has to be considered over a period of time in every case.

“And, of course, it’s the right of those who defend individuals such as this man and the murderer of Jo Cox to consider whether there’s any information that the court should know about mental health issues.

“But it did rapidly become clear, actually in both cases, that there was no true issue, no true limitation on the ability of both of these individuals to commit the most serious criminal activity.”

Mair was handed a whole life order for the murder of Ms Cox.

Mr Hill said Ali’s was an “exceptionally serious case” but refused to be drawn on whether he should receive the same sentence.

“In every case, and this is no exception, it is a matter for the trial judge to decide the appropriate oucome now that the jury has done its work. In this case, we are in the hands of a distinguished and extremely experienced judge, and I have no doubt that this individual will receive his true desserts for the consequences of what he done,” he said.

“And it is beyond question that he will receive a sentence of life imprisonment.”

Both trials were relatively short, but Ali’s case was delayed as three jurors and the judge tested positive for Covid-19 just as Ali was about to give evidence in his defence.

Mr Hill added: “The message here is one of perseverance and diligence, and getting the job done as quickly as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MP’s aide tells murder trial of ‘self-satisfaction’ of terror suspect

A political aide has described the moment she saw a terror suspect with a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing to death her boss, the veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess.Julie Cushion, a long-term member of the Southend West politician’s constituency staff, recalled hearing a “piercing scream”, five minutes after Ali Harbi Ali was called to his appointment at a constituency surgery with Sir David.Sir David, an MP since 1983, suffered more than 20 stab wounds during the frenzied attack at Belfairs Methodist Church shortly after midday on October 15 2021, and was pronounced dead at the scene.Giving evidence from behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess

An alleged terrorist is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 2021.The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.It is alleged that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.Sir David, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment man is Tasered and punched in the face by police while trying to stop his house being repossessed as he's cleared of affray after judge said he had right to defend his home and officers had entered unlawfully

A homeowner facing repossession was cleared of affray after a judge told a jury that he had every right to defend his home against two policemen who entered illegally, punched and Tasered him. Robert White, 62, barricaded himself inside his home in Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Michael Gove
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Spen Labour#Islamic#Syrian#British#Old Bailey
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

‘I didn’t believe it for a moment’: Inside the case of ‘supermom’ Sherri Papini charged with faking kidnapping

When Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her home on 2 November 2016, it sent a shockwave through the small city of Redding in Northern California.Hundreds of residents joined in a massive law enforcement operation combing trails, roads and waterways of Shasta County searching for any trace of the missing mother of two. Ms Papini was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 150 miles away, and claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and shackled her, shaved her long blonde hair off, placed her in an adult diaper, and branded her in preparation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Cheltenham man, 19, charged with murder after mother found dead

A man has been charged with murder following the death of his mother. Zak O'Neill, 19, of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham, was arrested by police following the discovery of the body of Michelle O'Neill, 47. She was found by relatives at an address in Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double killer given 38-year minimum term for ‘vicious’ pensioner murders

A serial burglar who murdered two pensioners in separate “vicious” attacks has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.Amos Wilsher was found guilty last month of killing 88-year-old Josephine Kaye, after a trial which also saw him and his younger brother Jason Wilsher convicted of the murder of retired businessman Arthur Gumbley.The four-week-trial was told 29-year-old Amos Wilsher acted alone when he posed as a gas firm worker to remove a padlock from a gate before killing Mrs Kaye and stealing her safe containing £20,000.The Irish-born widow died in hospital in March 2020, three weeks after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy