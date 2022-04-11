ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey Eagle, MN

Grey Eagle is Hatching a Dinosaur Egg

By Abbey
 4 days ago
Last summer there was a crushing blow to the small town of Grey Eagle. During a late August storm, strong winds took down the gas price sign at the local Sinclair station, and it ended up crushing the beloved dinosaur statue, Dino, in the wake of its fall. Ever...

