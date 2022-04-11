6 Human Skulls Seized By CBP At Chicago O'Hare Airport

Nearly120 pounds of prohibited fresh pork and poultry meat were seized at a Laredo Port of Entry, according to US. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday. CBP stated that a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and was referred to secondary inspection. Officers reportedly found a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly provided a negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited agricultural product, CBP said. The driver reportedly faces a $1,000 fine for attempting to import and failing to declare the products. "This significant prohibited meat seizure exemplifies the importance of CBP's agriculture mission in preventing the spread of potential animal diseases that could risk public safety and inflict harm on our nation's agricultural economy," Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Alberto Flores said.

