ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

6 Human Skulls Seized By CBP At Chicago O'Hare Airport

By Charlotte Seet
simpleflying.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween might be around the corner already, as agriculture specialists from the US Customers and Border Protection at Chicago O'Hare International Airport have seized six human skulls. There were three packages in total, with each containing two human skulls. Unexpected human remains. The packages arrived on March 29th and...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Laredo Morning Times

CBP seizes nearly 120 pounds of meat at Laredo’s Bridge II

Nearly120 pounds of prohibited fresh pork and poultry meat were seized at a Laredo Port of Entry, according to US. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday. CBP stated that a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and was referred to secondary inspection. Officers reportedly found a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly provided a negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited agricultural product, CBP said. The driver reportedly faces a $1,000 fine for attempting to import and failing to declare the products. "This significant prohibited meat seizure exemplifies the importance of CBP's agriculture mission in preventing the spread of potential animal diseases that could risk public safety and inflict harm on our nation's agricultural economy," Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Alberto Flores said.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville CBP seizes $587K in narcotics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in three separate enforcement actions. On Thursday, March 17, officers referred a 25-year-old man for a secondary inspection attempting to enter the United States at the Veterans International Bridge. With the use of a non-intrusive […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Chicago O Hare Airport#Cbp#Human Skulls#Cbpas#O Hare#American
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
simpleflying.com

An International JetBlue Flight Diverted From JFK To Newark And Passengers Weren't Happy

Bad weather around New York's JFK Airport last Thursday forced a JetBlue flight from Cancun, Mexico, to divert to nearby Newark Airport. However, after four attempted landings at JFK, passengers were rattled by the time the plane touched down at Newark, and many wanted to get off. However, JetBlue wouldn't allow that, and now the bumpy flight is hitting the headlines as footage of irate passengers goes viral.
NEWARK, NY
ValleyCentral

CBP: $450K worth of drugs seized within hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents seized over $450,000 worth of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts. On March 23, agents in Rio Grande City received information of possible smuggling activity near La Rosita, according to a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Upon arrival, officers saw several individuals carrying bundles towards an […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
simpleflying.com

Russian Carriers Added To EU Air Safety Flight Ban List

The European Commission has updated its EU Air Safety List, adding 21 airlines certified in Russia, including flag carrier Aeroflot. The list comprises airlines subject to operating bans and restrictions within the European Union as they fail to meet international safety standards. The move reflects serious safety concerns raised over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ValleyCentral

CBP arrest multiple gang members, homicide suspect

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested five gang members and a homicide suspect this week. On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a group of 16 migrants in Mission. While processing, records revealed one of the individuals as an MS-13 gang member. The individual also had […]
MCALLEN, TX
Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
simpleflying.com

Record FAA Fines For Ladies Behaving Badly Inflight

Simple Flying readers may recall the story of a misbehaving lady getting duct-taped to her seat on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Charlotte last year. Or perhaps you won't - duct tape stories lost their wow factor after about the first half dozen. But in this case, there is a follow-up, as the FAA has hit this particular passenger with its biggest fine to date.
DALLAS, TX
Laredo Morning Times

CBP officers arrest man wanted for rape

A man wanted for sexual assault in Ohio has been arrested at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Brian Gerardo Gonzales-Rodriguez, a 33-year-old U.S. citizen, arrived at the bridge via the pedestrian lane on March 12. A CBP officer referred Gonzales-Rodriguez to secondary inspection. Subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that Gonzales-Rodriguez had an outstanding felony warrant for rape issued by Putnam County Sheriff's Office out of Ottawa, Ohio. CBP officers transported Gonzales-Rodriguez to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.
OTTAWA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy