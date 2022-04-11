Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

A bill in the legislature that would have reduced the walleye limit from 6 to 4 was dropped in the latest versions of the environmental and natural resources bill. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Schmitt says it appears that won't go through this year despite gaining support this session. He says that there been more support from anglers and conservation groups than there has been in the past. Schmitt says at least for this year the Minnesota state walleye limit will stay at 6.

