ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Island, SC

New freestanding ER planned to break ground on James Island

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwToc_0f5cpvao00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center plans to begin construction of a freestanding ER on James Island in mid-April.

The new James Island Emergency will break ground on April 18 and is expected to fully open in 2023.

The 13,000 square foot facility will contain 11 beds with emergency medical services available around the clock, Trident Health officials said.

“Our new James Island freestanding ER will provide residents of James and Johns Island and their neighbors access to board-certified emergency physicians who are part of a Trident Health team that provided emergency care to more than 150,000 Lowcountry patients last year,” said President and CEO Christina Oh.

Officials mentioned that the new ER will expand its access to care for underserved communities.

James Island Emergency will also include a trauma room, diagnostic labs as well as advanced imaging, and stroke and behavioral health telemedicine services.

The facility will be located at 945 Folly Road.

The groundbreaking begins at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County may reprimand Sheriff Graziano over ‘unauthorized contract’ procurement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is looking into whether it will reprimand Sheriff Kristin Graziano after leaders there say she failed to properly execute a contract for a bid. Sheriff Graziano signed a contract with Mila Consulting, LLC in January 2022 and paid the firm more than $15,000 for consultation services including language […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
James Island, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
WBTW News13

Sea Nymph Motel 1st of 4 in Myrtle Beach to get demolished

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition of the Sea Nymph Motel began Monday. The Sea Nymph Motel had been on the corner of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for more than forty years. This motel, and four others, are being destroyed by the city because of asbestos. The granddaughter of the original owners of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTVCFOX

Parkridge to build new freestanding E.R. in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Parkridge Health System says construction will soon begin for a new, freestanding emergency room in East Ridge. Just off of Interstate 75, the hospital says the facility will be the southernmost access point to emergency services in Chattanooga, and a satellite facility of Parkridge East Hospital.
EAST RIDGE, TN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Benefis breaks ground on new $44 million facility

Benefis Health System broke ground Thursday on what will be its largest expansion into the Helena area. The $44 million, 64,000 square-foot Helena Specialty Center is being built on 3.25 acres where the Capital Hill Mall used to stand on Prospect Avenue. According to Kaci Husted, vice president of business development and communications, the center will have 34 exam rooms and a 16-chair infusion suite. Husted said there will be eight physicians based in the center at the start, but there will also be accommodations for caregivers who do not live in Helena, but work within the Benefis system.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Island#Trident Medical Center#Trident Health#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Women arrested after deputies find oxycodone during Colleton Co. traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering over 100 pills during a traffic stop. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Mary Dandridge after finding 98 oxycodone pills, 30 adderall pills, and 23.1 grams of marijuana in her vehicle. Dandridge was charged with possession with intent to distribute […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Witness hit woman with baseball bat after she allegedly stabbed victim, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man arrested after scuffle over car repossession

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy