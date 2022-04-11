ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston city leaders to discuss progress on the Low Battery Seawall Repair project

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration is planned for Monday as Charleston city leaders mark progress on the Low Battery Seawall Repair project.

The project is part of the city’s flood mitigation plan – it aims to raise the sea wall to better combat sea-level rise, and to reconstruct portions of the battery which would also ensure it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of Charleston City Council will be joined by representatives of the project team to discuss progress on the project and to cut the ribbon on Phase 2, which was completed between Ashley Boulevard and Council Street “on time and on budget at a cost of roughly $11.6 million,” according to city leaders.

A ground-breaking will be held for Phase 3 of the project during Monday’s celebration. That phase will take place between Council Street and King Street – something city leaders say will be the longest stretch of the repair project.

Phase 3 is estimated to cost about $21 million and will take 18-months to complete.

The fourth and final phase, which will repair the seawall between King Street to the connection with the high battery, will begin once Phase 3 work is completed.

City leaders say the full cost of the four-phase project is expected to be between $68 and $69 million.

