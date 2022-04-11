ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensions and benefits rise 3.1% but warnings remain over cost-of-living crisis

By Simon Neville
 4 days ago

The state pension and certain benefits have risen by 3.1% from Monday but economists have warned the uplift is not enough to offset the cost-of-living crisis.

Rises are based on the consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation calculated in September last year but current inflation levels are 6.2% and expected to hit more than 8% later this year due to soaring energy bills.

The changes mean the basic state pension will rise by £4.25 a week to £141.85 a week, with the full state pension going up £5.55 a week to £185.15.

A single person aged 25 will see their universal credit allowance rise from £324.84 to £334.91 a month, or £4,019 a year, and child benefit rises 68p a week for the eldest child.

Disability allowance is also going up by 3.1% and will automatically change for recipients.

But Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at investment firm AJ Bell , warned: “When is a pay rise not really a pay rise? When the cost of the things you buy are increasing by more than the extra cash you’re receiving.

“Sadly, that is exactly the position millions of retirees find themselves in today as the state pension rises by 3.1% – exactly half the 6.2% CPI inflation figure recorded in February this year.”

He pointed out that Chancellor Rishi Sunak scrapped the triple-lock guarantee because the price tag of £5 billion was deemed too high.

Mr Selby added: “Had the triple-lock been retained and an 8.3% earnings-linked increase applied, someone in receipt of the full flat-rate state pension would be seeing their weekly income bumped up to around £194.50 today.”

His comments come as a new survey found that one in eight Britons are delaying retirement for up to 10 years due to debt.

Credit management company Lowell found that 21% of people are worried that their pension will not be enough to live on when they retire.

While the 3.1% rise looked both fair and reasonable last October, the prevailing rate of inflation means it looks derisory today

James Jones-Tinsley

One in six said they are delaying retirement for up to five years because they are in debt and 12% are delaying for at least 10 years.

Costs have risen significantly for all households and are soaring further from this month as the Government’s energy price cap rises 54% to keep pace with rising wholesale gas prices.

Increasing oil prices and supply chain issues linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are expected to push inflation up further, with food prices likely to be affected.

To offset some of the pain, the Chancellor announced a 5p-a-litre cut in fuel duty and a council tax rebate for houses in bands A to D, along with offsets to energy bills that are due to be paid back from next year.

James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, said:  “As the cost of living spirals and fuel bills skyrocket, those living off a pension will need to dip into savings in order to supplement their income – and dip much deeper than they would have done had the triple lock remained in place.

“While the 3.1% rise looked both fair and reasonable last October, the prevailing rate of inflation means it looks derisory today.

“The Chancellor could step in, but in the spring statement did little to rectify the situation – most pensioners spend more on heating than petrol, and are unlikely to be wowed by corporate tax cuts and R&D investment.”

Last month, economists appearing before MPs on the Treasury Select Committee said they were surprised that more had not been done to support those who were not in work.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “I was very surprised that the Chancellor had chosen the overall package he had when it came to what was on offer for lower-income households.”

He pointed out that lower-income households will feel the pressure from rising energy bills – which is driving inflation.

The economist added: “It is an odd choice to have offered basically next to nothing to those households in this spring statement.

“I didn’t think he would do that and I was wrong.”

Fortune

Retirees could get the biggest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 4 decades next year due to inflation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Social Security checks increased by 5.9% this year relative to last, one of the biggest boosts retirees had seen in some time. And with inflation still sky-high — the consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March — they may get an even bigger increase next year.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Lack of support will push 1.3 million into absolute poverty, economists warn

Around 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into absolute poverty by the cost of living squeeze, after the chancellor failed to offer more support to low income households in his Spring Statement, the Resolution Foundation, an economic think tank, has said. This is the first time, outside of a recession, in which poverty has risen so sharply. Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation, which is set to peak above 8 per cent next month, and average 7.4 per cent this year. The soaring cost of living comes as taxes are also set to rise in April. Some half-a-million...
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security & SSDI: Can I claim both benefits?

Americans are feeling the financial pressure as inflation increases the cost of living, and many are researching Social Security or SSDI benefits. In retirement, people try to claim all the benefits they can, but it isn’t always possible to get every benefit the SSA offers. Even if you can...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit is $4,194 in 2022. Only a small percentage of retirees come close to receiving the maximum benefit. Receiving the maximum benefit requires substantial earnings over 35 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

