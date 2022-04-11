ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Psychological tips aren’t enough – policies need to address structural inequities so everyone can flourish

By Abigail Fisher Williamson, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Policy and Law, Trinity College, Colleen Walsh, Associate Professor of Health Sciences, Cleveland State University, Sarah S. Willen, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Research Program on Global Health & Human Rights at the Human Rights Institute, University of Connecticut
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wt7Nv_0f5coymG00
Who gets to flourish and who doesn't? Tony Anderson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Languishing ” is the in-vogue term for today’s widely shared sense of pandemic malaise. According to some psychologists , you can stop languishing with simple steps : Savor the small stuff. Do five good deeds. Find activities that let you “ flow .” Change how you think and what you do, and today’s languishing can become tomorrow’s flourishing .

But in an unjust world burdened by concurrent threats – war, a pandemic, the slow burn of climate change – does this argument ring true? Can simple activities like these really help us – all of us – flourish?

As social scientists who study flourishing and health , we have watched this psychological approach capture attention – and massive investment . Most of this work is rooted in positive psychology , a fast-growing field that sees individuals as largely responsible for their own flourishing. This new research, most of it survey-based, aims to revamp health and social policy , nationally and globally. It may well succeed at this — which has us concerned.

What could be wrong with a worldwide effort to help people flourish? Our concern is that a narrowly psychological approach overestimates individuals’ control over their own well-being , while underestimating the role of systemic inequities, including those that well-designed laws and policies can help address .

Here’s what people told us affected flourishing

As researchers who combine surveys with interviews, we know that thousands of data points can tell us many things – but not the stuff you learn from sitting down with people to talk, and listen.

In a new paper based on our collaborative research , we asked open-ended questions that surveys cannot answer. Not just, “Are you flourishing?,” but also: “Why, or why not? What helps you flourish? What gets in the way?”

We took our questions to public libraries and private boardrooms, coffee shops and kitchen tables throughout Greater Cleveland, Ohio, speaking with 170 people from different backgrounds: men and women, rich and poor, liberal and conservative, Black, white and Latino. Would their answers align, we wondered? Would they mesh with the experts’?

In one area, our interviewees’ perspectives line up with leading survey research: For over 70%, social connections had a powerful impact on whether they felt they were flourishing. But other topics people raised are ignored in most leading studies of flourishing .

For instance, a full 70% mentioned a stable income. Nearly as many flagged what public health professionals call the social determinants of health – reliable access to things like healthy food, transportation, education and a safe place to live. Some also cited discrimination, unequal treatment by the police, and other factors described as structural determinants of health .

Poverty, inequity and racism get in the way

For people who face inequity in their own lives, the links between adversity and flourishing were crystal clear.

Over half of interviewees described themselves as flourishing. But less than half of those earning $30,000 or less annually were flourishing, compared to almost 90% of those with household incomes over $100,000. More than two-thirds of white interviewees were flourishing versus less than half of Black interviewees. And nearly three-quarters of people with a bachelor’s degree were flourishing, compared to just over half of those without.

A Latina woman we interviewed explained how poverty and other forms of structural vulnerability can impair flourishing: “If you have a home that’s infested with roaches, and mold, and lead, and water, then after you’ve worked so hard, you come home and just want to rest. And then you’re like oh, I don’t have food, and you didn’t want to cook … then you’re eating unhealthy.”

She described how all these factors affect relationships too: “You’re not being a good mom because you’re angry. … You cannot give 100% at home. … You cannot give 100% to work, and you cannot give 100% to social life, and you have no friends because you’re so angry nobody wants to talk to you.”

Other interviewees told us how entrenched racism obstructs flourishing. One Black woman described racism’s grinding toll as “exhausting” and “such a heavy lift every day.” She compared it to a game of chess requiring “strategies all day long.” The constant vigilance and pressure she described fit what health researchers call weathering , or premature deterioration in health.

Under circumstances like these, would savoring the small things and doing good deeds really help?

To us, the answer is clear: Without the conditions that enable flourishing, psychological exercises will inevitably fall short. More importantly, they risk leaving behind those already facing adversity and injustice.

Collective flourishing requires structural change

The path to flourishing is no simple issue of mind over matter. It also depends on society’s systems and structures: Safe, affordable housing . A living wage . Solutions to systemic racism . Affordable, quality food and health care , including mental health care . As decades of public health research have shown , factors like these deeply affect health and well-being . We contend that flourishing research and policy need to consider these factors as well.

Author Sarah Willen discusses flourishing on the Social Science & Medicine – Mental Health video podcast.

There’s nothing wrong with taking concrete steps to cultivate kindness, gratitude and connections with others. To the contrary, these are great ways to improve mental health and strengthen social solidarity. But tips like these are probably most helpful to people whose lives and livelihoods are already secure. For those who struggle to meet their basic needs and those of their loved ones, it will take a lot more than simple activities to flourish. It will take structural change.

“Hostile environments thwart flourishing; congenial environments promote it,” as disability justice scholar Rosemary Garland-Thomson puts it. Unless political leaders are willing to tackle the root causes of social inequities , chances of flourishing inevitably will be unequal.

Positive psychologists tend to see flourishing as a psychological matter, separate from social and political conditions. Our interviewees tell a different story. Policy proposals that ignore real-world perspectives like theirs risk leading policymakers astray.

[ Over 150,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today .]

Ancient views of flourishing may help forge a path forward. For Aristotle, flourishing is not just about happiness or satisfaction – it involves achieving your potential. In his view, this responsibility lies in one’s own hands. But modern public health research shows that the ability to achieve your potential depends heavily on the circumstances in which you are born, grow and live.

In hostile environments – of exclusion and oppression, scarcity and risk, war and forcible displacement – no one can flourish. Unless all of us – citizens, policymakers and researchers alike – are prepared to confront the root causes of today’s hostile environments , efforts to promote flourishing will inevitably miss the mark.

Sarah S. Willen is Principal Investigator of ARCHES | the AmeRicans’ Conceptions of Health Equity Study described in this article. Support for ARCHES was provided in part by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Abigail Fisher Williamson is Co-Principal Investigator of ARCHES | the AmeRicans’ Conceptions of Health Equity Study described in this article. Support for ARCHES was provided in part by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Colleen Walsh is Co-Principal Investigator of ARCHES | the AmeRicans’ Conceptions of Health Equity Study described in this article. Support for ARCHES was provided in part by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 7

Last Man Standing
3d ago

Anyone else tired of hearing about all the “inequities” excuses? Life isn’t fair. It is full of inequities. You have to play the cards you are dealt. Deal with it!

Reply
3
no way out
3d ago

Name me ONE, just ONE structural inequity in this country. Equality of opportunity doesn’t equate to equity outcome AT ALL! There are laws on the books protecting equal opportunity in this country. There are even laws that give favor to someone because of their skin color. Tell me, is that fair and EQUITABLE? No it’s not. There is no equity of outcome because all people are DIFFERENT!!!!

Reply
3
Related
The Conversation U.S.

The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19

American attitudes toward scientific expertise have become increasingly contentious in recent years. But many people across the political spectrum still place high levels of trust in their personal physicians. Correspondingly, both popular media and public health officials have encouraged physicians to serve as strong advocates for COVID-19 vaccination. At the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychologytoday.com

Can the Brain Predict Future Risk for Psychological Distress?

Trauma exposure is common and can have diverse psychological impacts on individuals. Novel research on brain-based biotypes following traumatic stress can help us understand future risk for psychological symptoms. Research suggests that there may be two distinct pathways to PTSD symptoms that may benefit from different treatment approaches. Trauma touches...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Specific lung cancer screening and treatment policies urgently needed to address international disparities in survival

A consensus reached by a lung clinical community within the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership (ICBP), presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC), 30 March-2 April 2022, has highlighted international disparities in management and outcomes of patients with lung cancer in high-income countries, and has provided a roadmap of key actions that should be taken to homogenise practices, help enable earlier diagnosis and offer equitable access to care.  
CANCER
Phys.org

Infrastructure inequality is a challenge to urban sustainability

Growing up in Delhi, India, Bhartendu Pandey '21 Ph.D. walked miles in his urban neighborhood to get fresh water for his family. The trek took time away from his studies and other activities—a sacrifice that young people in nearby communities with potable water didn't have to make. This type...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Waterloo Journal

School of medicine said the student, who shared on social media about intentionally injuring a patient because he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin, followed the guidelines correctly

The medical school backed the fourth-year medical student who shared on her social media account that she deliberately injured a patient for mocking her pronoun badge. The University officials released a statement and said the medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, followed the guidelines correctly. The medical school officials didn’t elaborate on how they came to their conclusions. The student, who was aspiring to become a medical doctor, said: “I never intended to harm the patient. I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system.”
ACCIDENTS
Forbes

Icon: Changing The Global Climate Conversation In Under Six Months

Standing on decades of leadership as a British politician and impact leader, The Right Honorable Nick Hurd’s next chapter could be his biggest lift. At last year’s G7 Summit, Hurd was named President of their Impact Task Force. He’s charged with helping reshape capital markets to promote impact-driven economies and societies worldwide. Hurd recruited some big names to the effort and instilled an urgency reflective of the crises we face. And he’s making real progress. Below, Hurd outlines some of the key initiatives and innovations he’s spearheading, including new international sustainability standards and a private-public capital approach.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Paid family leave makes people happier, global data shows

The U.S. remains the only advanced economy without federal paid leave, despite overwhelming support for this benefit. Employers are free to provide this benefit at their own expense. But only 1 in 4 U.S. workers, including federal employees, can take paid time off to care for a newborn or a newly adopted or fostered child. That’s problematic for many reasons, including the abundant evidence that paid leave boosts healthy childhood development and economic security. President Joe Biden has sought to expand access to paid family leave, initially through his Build Back Better package, which is now on hold. He reasserted his calls...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Video Podcast#Social Psychologists#Flourishing#Poverty
MONTCO.Today

Several Montco Organizations Part of New Regional Initiative That Addresses Health Inequities

Main Line Health and Jefferson Health are among the group of regional healthcare providers, insurers, and educational institutions that have joined forces with the City of Philadelphia to start Accelerate Health Equity, a multimillion-dollar initiative aiming to address health inequities, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The initiative...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Conversation U.S.

Tomorrow's COVID safety guidelines will be different from today's – but that doesn't mean yesterday's were wrong

No one gave a second thought to the safety of dining out before the pandemic. Fast-forward to today, and it’s normal to wonder whether there is a city, state or federal policy around whether you need a mask or proof of vaccination to eat in a restaurant. The public policies around dining and many other activities have changed multiple times over the course of the pandemic. These rules are also often different from place to place. For millions of parents like my wife and me, the guidelines regarding children can be especially frustrating, as they seem to change constantly. I am...
PUBLIC HEALTH
heart.org

Los Angeles community impact organizations receive funding to address health inequity

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 –To sustainably address the social and economic impediments to health equity, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, today announced four Los Angeles-based organizations and social enterprises focused on improving mental health, food insecurity and economic equity will receive $465,000 in grant and convertible equity funding from the Association’s Social Impact Fund.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Teen Vogue

The Debt Collective Day of Action Urges Biden to Cancel Student Debt

This story is published as part of Teen Vogue’s 2022 Economic Security Project fellowship. The Debt Collective is upping the ante in their fight for full federal student debt cancellation with their Pick Up the Pen, Joe! rally and day of action today in front of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. The event comes roughly a month before the pause on loan repayments is set to expire on May 1. Some White House sources have indicated the Biden administration may move that deadline again or forgive some amount of debt, but regardless, the Debt Collective’s focus remains squarely on eliminating federal student debt in full.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Phys.org

Few Americans see race as key factor in environmental inequality

Only 33% of U.S. households believe that Black people are more likely to experience environmental pollution and that this well-documented inequality is unfair, a Washington State University study has found. A nationally representative survey of 1,000 U.S. households showed that many more Americans, 59%, believe that poverty is a root...
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

For climate change mitigation, bipartisan politics can work

In an increasingly polarized nation, cooperation across party lines is key to sustained climate mitigation in the United States, according to a new CIRES study. To sustain climate progress over decades, bipartisan cooperation on solutions like renewable energy or emissions reduction will be necessary, the authors say. "In the long...
ENVIRONMENT
hackernoon.com

How Women in Tech Brace for Challenges and Overcome Them!

A woman in tech has extraordinary resiliency to stay the course against all odds. The fields of science and technology have historically placed several barriers to entry and advancement for women. But do all women overcome these barriers? Is the road to success in technology now a smooth one for women? Do women feel safe opting for a career in technology? How do women in tech brace themselves for the challenges ahead? This article outlines some of the key points I gleaned from the articles I read and the women I contacted.
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

The cheerful lexicon of the Spanish language may help solve a health mystery called the Hispanic Paradox

In early December 2021, I was seeing a physical therapist for a shoulder injury. During one of my visits, the therapist was alternating between me and another patient on an adjacent bed, who had a knee replacement. While the therapist worked on the other patient’s leg, stretching it and bending the knee, I eavesdropped on their conversation. The patient was in pain, anxious to complete the hard part of the therapy. The therapist was encouraging him to keep working. At one point the patient expressed a desire to quit. The therapist responded “Te queda una semanita más.” This translates to...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy