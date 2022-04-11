ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why do cats' eyes glow in the dark?

By Braidee Foote, Clinical Assistant Professor of Veterinary Ophthalmology, University of Tennessee
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aa2fg_0f5coxtX00
The same thing that makes their eyes glow helps cats see better in dim light. Cletus Waldman/EyeEm via Getty Images

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com .

Why do cats’ eyes glow in the dark? Chloe, age 10, Barkhamsted, Connecticut

Cats and many other animals, including most dogs , can reflect light from their eyes . That’s why cats’ eyes will usually shine brightly in photos taken in a dimly lit room or glow when illuminated in the dark by a flashlight or a car’s headlights.

Species whose eyes glow have evolved to see better in low light because they either forage or need to look out for predators throughout the night, or they do most of their hunting at dawn and dusk . In fact, domesticated cats can see in conditions that are only 16% as bright as what people require.

Cats accomplish this because their pupils – the openings that appear black in the middle of their eyes that widen and narrow in response to light conditions – are special. Pupils operate like windows, with bigger ones letting more light into the eye. And a cat’s pupils can become up to 50% larger than human pupils in dim light. They also have a higher number of a specific type of light-sensing cell in the back of their eyes than we do. These cells, called rods , catch low-level light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48060S_0f5coxtX00
Humans do not have a tapetum lucidum but cats, including lynxes and pumas, do. The Open University , CC BY-SA

The tapetum lucidum

In addition to having large pupils and lots of rods, cats have something people don’t: a tapetum lucidum, a Latin medical term that translates to “ bright or shining tapestry .” The tapetum lucidum is also known as “ eyeshine .”

It’s located in the back of the eye behind the retina – a thin layer of tissue that receives light, converts the light to an electrical signal and sends this signal to the brain to interpret the image.

A cat’s tapetum lucidum is made up of cells with crystals that, like a mirror, reflect light back to the retina. This gives the retina a second chance to absorb more light.

The feline tapetum lucidum is special because its reflective compound is riboflavin , a type of vitamin B. Riboflavin has unique properties that amplify light to a specific wavelength that cats can see well, which greatly increases the sensitivity of the retina to low light.

In cats, the tapetum most often glows yellow-green or yellow-orange, but the color varies, just like their irises – the colorful part of their eye, which can be green, yellow, blue or golden . Variation in tapetum color is not unique to cats and can be found in lots of species .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9382_0f5coxtX00
Most dogs’ eyes will glow in dark spaces when a light shines on them. Tommy Greco , CC BY-SA

Other animals’ eyes glow too

Many other animals that need to see at night have a tapetum lucidum. That includes predators and prey alike, everything from wild foxes to farmed sheep and goats .

The tapetum lucidum is also useful to fish, dolphins and other aquatic animals, because it helps them see better in murky, dark water.

In land animals, the tapetum is found in the top half of the eye behind the retina, because they need to see what is on the ground best. But in aquatic animals the tapetum takes up most of the eye , because they need to see all around them in the dark.

Like cats, the lemur , a small primate, and its close relative, the bush baby – also known as a “ night monkey ” – also have a superreflective tapetum made with riboflavin.

Even though a lot of animals have eyeshine, some small domesticated dogs lack this trait. Most animals with blue eyes and white or light-colored coats have also lost this trait.

So don’t be alarmed if your dog’s or cat’s eyes don’t glow. The list of other species without a tapetum lucidum includes pigs, birds, reptiles and most rodents and primates – including humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJm2v_0f5coxtX00
This bush baby can probably see better at night than you can. Smartshots International/Moment via Getty Images

Is there a downside?

Unfortunately, animals with a tapetum lucidum sacrifice some visual acuity for their ability to see in dim light.

That’s because all that light bouncing around as it reflects off the tapetum can make what they see a little fuzzier. So, a cat needs to be seven times closer to an object to see it as sharply as a person would in a brightly lit place.

But don’t worry, I’m sure your cat would rather see clearly at night than read a book.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com . Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

Braidee Foote does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 17

Related
Reader's Digest

Why Do Cats Rub Against You? The Reasons Behind This Behavior

They’re furry and fickle, and it can be hard to know the reason behind a cat’s behavior whether it’s wagging its tails, kneading the bed, or rubbing up against its humans. So why do cats rub against you? Is it because you’re doing things your cat hates? Or is your fur-covered best friend trying to show affection when they purr while rubbing against your leg in the kitchen? We checked in with Mikel Maria Delgado, PhD, a certified animal behaviorist, and certified cat behavior consultant who works with Rover, to get the answer.
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Dogs can recognize a liar and there’s science to prove it

This article originally appeared on 06.06.19. Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study which found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Domesticated Cats#Eye Color#Birds#Dog#Barkhamsted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy