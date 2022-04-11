Man in critical condition after double shooting at Aurora apartment

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double shooting at an apartment early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to 1354 Xanadu St. around 5 a.m. and found a man and woman who had been shot.

Both people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, and investigators said the man is in critical condition.

An adult man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Aurora police later identified him as 34-year-old Fermin Bonsell. He was arrested on charges of menacing, attempt to commit homicide, second-degree assault and domestic violence.

APD said it’s too early in the investigation to know whether or not he was an intruder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

