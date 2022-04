Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "Hot and Fast." Chicago Fire delivered a big Cruz episode with "Hot and Fast," as the longtime firefighter formed a possibly ill-advised bond with a young boy who nearly died due to a fire. He was dismayed to get the news that young Javi – who came from Honduras and spoke little English – had been staying in temporary housing, and he had nowhere good to go after the fire. Cruz being Cruz, he talked to Chloe and made a decision that had me flashing back to a memorable plot involving Dawson and Casey back in the Dawsey days of Chicago Fire.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO