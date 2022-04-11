ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland and Sweden could apply to join NATO as soon as this summer, despite Russia's threats to punish them if they do, report says

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIGmY_0f5cn6bQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBuPt_0f5cn6bQ00
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (center) looks on as Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (left) and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde (right) bump fists after a press conference in Brussels, Belgium.

JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Sweden and Finland are expected to apply for NATO membership as soon as June, The Times of London reported.
  • Finland is expected to apply in June, with Sweden to follow soon after, the report said.
  • A US official said the news was "a massive strategic blunder" for Putin.

Sweden and Finland are expected to apply to join NATO as soon as this summer, The Times of London reported , citing unnamed officials.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, politicians in Finland and Sweden revived calls to join NATO, which is currently made up of 30 member states. Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, and Sweden neighbors Finland.

Finland is expected to send its application in June, with Sweden to follow shortly after, The Times reported.

US officials told The Times that NATO membership for both states was "a topic of conversation and multiple sessions" during talks between the foreign ministers of NATO nations last Wednesday.

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, said earlier in April that "Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was."

According to The Times, a senior US official remarked of the potential membership of Finland and Sweden: "How can this be anything but a massive strategic blunder for Putin?"

News of Finland and Sweden's potential membership will likely sit poorly with Russia.

In March, a Russian foreign ministry official warned of "serious military and political consequences" if Finland or Sweden tried to join NATO.

Putin has long said that any NATO expansion to the east constituted a direct threat to Russian sovereignty and security. One of Russia's main conditions for a cease-fire in its Ukraine invasion is that Ukraine promises never to join NATO.

NATO countries have recently bolstered troops numbers in nations close to Russia, such as Poland. There are now 40,000 NATO troops stations in eastern Europe, The Times said.

If Finland joins NATO, that would allow Western troops to extend their presence on Russia's border.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Pekka Haavisto
Person
Ann Linde
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Finnish#Swedish#Afp#Getty Images Sweden#The Times Of London#Times
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

Russia orders 135,000 new military conscripts, reportedly pulls troops from Georgia to Ukraine

Russia is redeploying 1,200 to 2,000 troops from Russian-occupied Georgia and reorganizing them into three tactical battle groups "to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine," Britain's Ministry of Defense said Thursday evening, its latest intelligence update. "It is highly unlikely that Russia planned to generate reinforcements in this manner and it is indicative of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion."
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

461K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy