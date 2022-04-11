ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Volunteers join cops to clean problem spot in Wichita

By Craig Andres
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A neighborhood in West Wichita has seen drug use, a fire in a vacant home, and a break-in over the last three weeks.

This weekend police asked for neighbors to volunteer to clean up the area. Volunteers turned out Sunday to help.

“Not surprised this is happening,” said Lt. Matt Lang with Wichita Police Department Patrol West. “People will help. All you have to do is ask.”

Officers put out the word they wanted to see if anyone would be interested in cleaning the area behind several homes, bordering a business.

The public access area has a row of trees where neighbors and officers say kids have been using drugs. They also say some homeless camps have left behind a lot of trash, including drug needles.

Some neighbors say it’s a big help to have the volunteers.

“And I appreciate these guys so much,” said homeowner Tressa Mashaney.

Mashaney is not alone. Other neighbors have seen the problems recently and are happy to see the volunteers.

“I don’t know any of these people,” said Jana, who was helping fill a lot of trash bags with waste. “It excites me. It makes me happy. We’ve been trying to do this for a while, just to keep it safe is our main goal.”

As chain saws buzzed and rakes removed debris for the trash bags, other officers say it’s good to see volunteers take charge of the area to combat crime.

“It’s really nice to be able to get everybody together to do something nice for the community for a good cause,” said community policing officer Darrin Williams with WPD. “It makes you really believe that we are all out here to help one another.”

Lt. Lang says the area has not been known as a high-crime area off West and Elm.

He hopes the volunteer effort keeps it that way.

“With the public diving in like this, it’s good to see,” said Lang. “Part of the issue was overgrown trees. And just a ton of trash that accumulated over years of process. The neighborhood tolerated them until we started having criminal activity in the area.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

