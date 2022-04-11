ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after 7-hour SWAT standoff in Interlachen

James Lewis Lewis, 27, is jailed in Putnam Co. on battery charges.

Interlachen, FL — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Putnam County this morning, ending what deputies called a “weekend crime spree.”

Deputies say it started Sunday when they were called to a home in Melrose after James Lewis choked and punched a family member.

Lewis got away and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Then, just after midnight Monday, deputies were called to a home off South County Road 315 in Interlachen after someone reported Lewis was armed with a stolen gun.

When deputies arrived, they said Lewis wouldn’t come out of the house.

They said Lewis told them he “wasn’t going back to prison.”

He was just released from prison April 1 after serving two years for domestic battery in Alachua County.

A SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team were called.

They fired pepper spray canisters into the home, and just after 7 a.m., Lewis surrendered.

Lewis is now being held in the Putnam County Jail.

The school district was notified about the standoff because it happened close to Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary School.

©2022 Cox Media Group

