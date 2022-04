PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in Portland, Oregon, has unanimously moved to ban the for-profit display of human remains. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the move came Thursday after the body of a Louisiana World War II veteran – whose wife thought she donated his body to science – was dissected last year in front of a paying audience at a Portland hotel.

