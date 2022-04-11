ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Highway named after fallen firefighter

By Nora Inman
cilfm.com
 3 days ago

The Illinois legislature has voted to rename a section of Illinois...

www.cilfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Illinois Man Sentenced to a Year in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Illegal Sturgeon Fishing in Kentucky

A U.S. District Court in Paducah, Kentucky, handed down a hefty sentence for fishing-related crimes on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The court sentenced Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, Illinois, to one year and one day in federal prison after Allen pled guilty to illegally catching sturgeon from the Ohio River and selling the eggs to a caviar distributor in another state. Allen’s prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervision, and he has already agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution.
PADUCAH, KY
CBS Chicago

Two contractors behind massive development in LaPorte, Indiana accused of tax fraud, money laundering

LAPORTE, Ind. (CBS) -- Tax fraud and money laundering charges have now been filed against two Indiana construction companies behind a $30 million project in LaPorte. Undercover video obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators helped prosecutors make the case. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, it took confidential informants to expose the alleged unlawful payment practices tied to the multimillion-dollar residential and retail development in LaPorte, Indiana. The two subcontractors now under fire are Pro Paint & Finish and Drywall Hanging Services. The confidential informants went in and asked for jobs – and according to an indictment, they were...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy