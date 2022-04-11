Highway named after fallen firefighter

LAPORTE, Ind. (CBS) -- Tax fraud and money laundering charges have now been filed against two Indiana construction companies behind a $30 million project in LaPorte. Undercover video obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators helped prosecutors make the case. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, it took confidential informants to expose the alleged unlawful payment practices tied to the multimillion-dollar residential and retail development in LaPorte, Indiana. The two subcontractors now under fire are Pro Paint & Finish and Drywall Hanging Services. The confidential informants went in and asked for jobs – and according to an indictment, they were...

LA PORTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO