ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk not joining Twitter’s board of directors after all

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5QbZ_0f5clMiD00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news , which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Agrawal wrote in a reposted note originally sent to Tesla employees. “I believe this is for the best.”

Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk as a member. But it, “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

Musk posted a few cryptic tweets late Sunday, including one showing a meme saying, “In all fairness, your honor, my client was in goblin mode,” followed by one saying “Explains everything.” Another, later tweet was of an emoji with a hand over its mouth.

Could Elon Musk cause Twitter to finally get an edit button?

He now has a 9% stake in Twitter, raising questions about how he might try to reshape the social media platform as Twitter’s biggest shareholder.

Musk’s 80.5 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble, such as when he has used it to promote his business ventures, rally Tesla loyalists, question pandemic measures and pick fights.

In one famous example, Musk apologized to a British cave explorer who alleged the Tesla CEO had branded him a pedophile by referring to him as “pedo guy” in an angry — and subsequently deleted — tweet. The explorer filed a defamation suit, although a Los Angeles jury later cleared Musk.

He’s also been locked in a long-running dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter activity. Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. His lawyer has contended that the SEC is infringing on Musk’s free speech rights.

Twitter stock jumps after Elon Musk takes 9 percent stake in company

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has said he doesn’t think Twitter is living up to free speech principles — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and several right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.

But what’s really has been driving Musk’s Twitter involvement isn’t clear. Other preoccupations with the service include arguing to make Twitter’s algorithm viewable by the public, widening the availability of “verified” Twitter accounts, and blasting a profile photo initiative involving non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Musk has also called “crypto spam bots,” which search tweets for cryptocurrency-related keywords then pose as customer support to empty user crypto wallets, the “most annoying problem on Twitter.”

Twitter’s CEO and other board members have praised Musk, suggesting they might take his ideas seriously.

Agrawal’s initial actions since taking over from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November have involved reorganizing divisions without making major changes. The company has long lagged behind its social media rivals and boasts far fewer users.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Twitter Stock#Defamation#Ap
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
Salon

Elon Musk's Jet: The Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk in flight

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Elon Musk, the 50-year-old billionaire who has made a name for himself by wheeling and dealing in technology offered a Florida teenager $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account in 2020. Why? Because the account uses public ADS-B data to track the comings and goings of Musk's private jet for the now viral account, Elon Musk's Jet, and Musk didn't like it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KARK 4 News

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy