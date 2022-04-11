Man Struck, Killed By Train In Secaucus

NJ Transit Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was struck and killed by a train Sunday, April 10 in Secaucus.

Pascack Valley Line train 2129 struck the male just west of the Secaucus station at 9:38 p.m., NJ Transit's Jim Smith said.

The train left Hoboken at 9:21 p.m., and was set to arrive in Spring Valley, NY at 10:34 p.m.

No injuries to the 50 customers or crew members were reported.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

