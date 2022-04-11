ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybe Stetson Bennett IS Georgia's best option at QB

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
Usually when a national championship team returns the QB who led them to a title there isn't much discussion about the starting role, but that hasn't been the case for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Stetson Bennett returns for Kirby Smart to defend the title, and despite being handed the job from the get-go, that hasn't slowed down talks about whether he is the best option at QB.

"Stetson's performed really well in the last two scrimmages and given Kirby that dual threat he really wants at quarterback," says DawgNation's Mike Griffith. "Bennett is a guy that gives you the opportunity to run a lot more of your playbook because of his experience."

Carson Beck has reportedly grabbed hold of the backup job , but Brock Vandagriff is also in the discussion and both could see playtime if Stetson does struggle at some point this season.

