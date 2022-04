A 23-year-old man drowned while acting out a dare at a Queensland golf club on Sunday night, his grieving family said in a tribute.Nicholas Hunter drowned while he was on his way back from swimming to a water fountain at Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, according to reports.Hunter’s father, Graeme Hunter, wrote in a touching social media tribute: “Nicholas shone a bright light in his brief time with us and is now shining his light on his mother and brother to try and guide us through this mess.”“This has rocked our small but tight family to the...

