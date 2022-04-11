ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

American League Glance

ESPN
 4 days ago

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
Person
Bieber
WSB Radio

Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego, which routed the Braves 12-1 in its home opener Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League#L A Angels 1 Boston 4#N Y Yankees#Games Boston#Games Cleveland
ESPN

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks' Young

CLEVELAND -- — Many of them NBA big-game beginners, the young Cavaliers took their lumps in Brooklyn the other night and missed their first chance of making the playoffs. Fortunately, they've got another shot. Trouble is, Trae Young does, too. Atlanta's high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: The impact of Thursday's Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild game

Anytime the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild face off, it's a reminder of when the North Stars relocated from Minnesota to Texas, and all of the anger about that decision for years to come among residents of the State of Hockey. Fun fact: That franchise has now played more regular-season games as the Dallas Stars than the Minnesota North Stars.
NHL
ESPN

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman guard JD Davison to enter NBA draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama freshman point guard JD Davison is entering the NBA draft. Davison, who is projected to be the No. 38 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft, announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday. He didn't say if he would be hiring an agent, but Davison told ESPN's Jonathan Givony he was "done with college."
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy