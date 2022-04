ORLANDO, Fla. – It might’ve felt like spring in Florida for a while now, but the new season doesn’t officially start until Sunday. The vernal equinox, also called spring equinox, officially happens Sunday, March 20, at exactly 11:30 a.m. EDT for the Northern Hemisphere. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, they will be starting fall.

