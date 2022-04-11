7 wireless printers to print documents in the blink of an eye

Wireless printers have come a long way in the past few years. They are now faster, more reliable, and easier to use than ever before. What's more, many printers now also act as copiers and scanners, saving users both energy, space, and money buying different devices for different requirements.

Choosing the best wireless printer can be a daunting task. With so many different models and brands on the market, how do you know which one is right for you? In this article, we will discuss some of the best wireless printers on the market and help you decide which one is the right one for you.

Source: Epson/Amazon

The Epson Workforce inkjet printer should be your go-to choice if you're looking for a machine for your small business, albeit the cost might just put you off. However, it offers some really good features you cannot overlook.

To begin with, the paper tray boasts a capacity of 500 pages, 50 of which can be fed into the Auto Document Feeder; that cuts down the manual work you need to do while printing a large batch of papers. The paper tray can hold sheets of four different sizes, and that comes as a relief when you're printing different types of documents that require different sizes.

Furthermore, you can connect your smartphones via USB or Wi-FI technology and get documents printed in no time. This Epson Workforce printer's also got a 4.3-inch touchscreen that allows you to register all the necessary orders to print documents.

Source: Epson/Amazon

Not every user needs a printer, but then, there's no harm in having one, even if you're keeping it for occasional use. The Epson EcoTank wireless printer is specially built for home use and has a plethora of features to impress you.

What's worth talking about this printer is its cartridge-free design; it uses refillable ink tanks that'll save you a huge chunk of bucks otherwise spent on replacement inks. In fact, you get inks that can last for up to 2 years with this printer.

The Epson EcoTank printer is available in two different categories; you can either go for a 3-in-1 or a 4-in-1 model depending on your needs. Apart from printing papers, this printer also works as a scanner and a copier.

Source: Canon/Amazon

This Canon Pixma printer could be a cheaper solution if you aren't willing to spend too much on one for occasional home use. It has a compact design that will save you loads of space on your desk, mitigating the need to have a special printer stand to place it on.

The setup is a child's play when it comes to the Canon Pixma printer, and it also prints both sides of a page, with the auto 2-sided print. You can also use your cell phone to take out prints with this printer. Copying and scanning are also possible with the Canon Pixma inkjet printer.

Source: HP/Amazon

HP has established itself as one of the trusted market leaders when it comes to printers. This all-in-one inkjet printer does a fine job of preserving that trust. Apart from printing, you can copy and scan documents as well, using your smartphone or laptop. Since there's wireless connectivity, albeit you do have the option to connect a phone using a USB cable.

Coming to its speed, the HP inkjet printer churns out around 8 prints in black in a minute, and around 6 in the same time in color. The best part we loved about this printer is that it allows you to scan, print, and copy documents on the go, thanks to its wireless technology.

Source: Pantum/Amazon

First things first, the Pantum wireless laser printer has an enriching black look that'll go a long way in enhancing the aesthetics of your work desk with its sleek design. It's compact enough, so you need not bite your fingers worrying over the possibility of compromising desk space if you opt for this model.

Talking about build quality, the Pantum wireless laser printer has a metal chassis that ensures long-term usage. Also, it prints around 23 pages per minute, so it's as reliable as it's durable. Users can connect devices to this printer via USB or WiFi technology and start their printing jobs in the blink of an eye.

However, if you're looking for a nice all-in-one printer that can print on different types of paper sizes and do other jobs like copying and scanning, this isn't you ought to be looking for.

Source: Canon/Amazon

We've already discussed a Pixma variant above, but in case you're looking for a more powerful printer that offers better quality, this upgraded model is worth checking out. The Canon Pixma TR 4720 printer offers copying, scanning, and fax services apart from printing, and is highly easy to use as a beginner.

The front laser tray has the capacity to hold 100 sheets of paper at a time. You can install this printer and get to work within a matter of minutes, thanks to its simple ink cartridge installation and replacement design. Also, this Pixma printer can print over three different sizes of paper sheets.

Source: Pantum/Amazon

If you're looking for a cost-effective solution to printing multiple documents at high speed, don't forget to give this Pantum model a consideration. It can print up to 22 pages per minute and has an input capacity of 150 sheets. Added to that, the ADF makes sure you don't need to insert the sheets automatically for printing.

Users can connect various devices such as smartphones and tablets apart from computers to this Pnatum wireless laser printer. Apart from printing, you can also scan, copy, and fax documents with ease. So it's an all-in-one solution at an economical price worth considering if you've got a small business.

The metal frame of the printer coupled with the sleek design proves it's here to stay for the long term, however, the bulky chassis means it could end up taking up considerable space on your desk. In that case, you can consider getting a printer stand to hold this printer.

