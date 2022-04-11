ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Books Into Young Hands Is A Part Of This Company's Goals

By Nick Thomas
 3 days ago
Picture credit: Ben White on Unsplash

Encouraging kids to read might seem like a challenge in an increasingly digital world.

It’s a challenge that GROM Social Enterprises Inc. GROM is willing to take on because it believes entertainment learning and good life-long habits can happen simultaneously.

The company is a social media provider of original content for children under 13, and also believes books can play a vital role in children's learning and entertainment experience.

Take, for example, the company’s new graphic novel “Thunderous”; the book follows the adventures of teenager Aiyana. She struggles to navigate the conflicts between her modern social media-filled life in South Dakota with the traditions of her Indigenous heritage.

“Launching original I.P. like Thunderous as a graphic novel aligns perfectly with Grom’s mission to provide family entertainment that has enduring value for kids,” explained Grom President, Paul Ward. “Encouraging kids to embrace the joys of reading at a young age and hopefully spur a fun lifelong habit is a message any parent would gladly support.”

Thunderous, which will debut April 26 to coincide with Independent Bookstore Day, is being written by Montana Poet Laureate, M.L. Smoker. She herself is an Naative American from the Nakota, Lakota, Dakota tribe. Natalie Peeterse, a poet and independent publisher, is a co-writer on the project.

Produced in conjunction with comic book publisher Dynamite Entertainment, the book is part of GROM’s division Curiosity Ink Media’s Curiosity Books imprint and is working quickly to develop a slate of printed content for children.

That work will be done with Dynamite. Another example of the Curiosity Ink Media and Dynamite collaboration is on the original intellectual property (IP) franchise “The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains,” which centers around a group of failed superheroes who inadvertently find greater success and acclaim in villainy.

Jumping From Page To Screen

GROM states that “The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains” will debut in book form and translate into other forms of media as the series develops and gains hold. Concepts include a TV series, feature films, consumer products, and global merchandising opportunities.

“We see great potential in taking our supervillains from page to screen to join the legion of beloved anti-heroes who dominate pop culture,” Chief Content Officer of Curiosity Ink Media Chief Content Officer Russell Hicks said of the “The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains” franchise.

Whatever media form the content is in, it is the combination of educational value and entertainment that is important to GROM and its divisions. The two should not be seen as separate things, the company stressed.

Introducing original content in book form, however, also speaks to the well-established importance of getting children to read as soon as possible.

Major book publishers for children include Scholastic Corp. SCHL and Harper Collins, owned by News Corp. NWSA.

